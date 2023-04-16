https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/trumps-attorney-recused-from-mar-a-lago-classified-documents-case-1109580852.html
Trump's Attorney Recused From Mar-a-Lago Classified Documents Case
Trump's Attorney Recused From Mar-a-Lago Classified Documents Case
Evan Corcoran, an attorney in the employ of Donald Trump, has recused himself from representing the ex-POTUS in a case regarding documents Trump kept at his Mar-a-Lago estate, though he still represents Trump in other cases.
Evan Corcoran, an attorney in the employ of Donald Trump, has recused himself from representing the ex-POTUS in a case regarding documents Trump kept at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.While Corcoran no longer works on the case in question, he still represents Trump in other cases, such as the probe into the events that transpired at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021, a US newspaper reports citing people familiar with the matter.The recusal took place after judges ruled that Corcoran “could not use attorney-client privilege to avoid disclosing information about his communications with Trump” and prosecutors investigating the documents case were allowed to question him, the newspaper explains.Another US media outlet, however, suggested that having already testified, Corcoran might resume his representation of Trump in the documents case.It also remains unclear exactly how valuable Corcoran’s testimony will be for the prosecution, the media outlet adds.In August 2022, the FBI raided the Mar-a-Lago estate on the grounds that potentially classified documents, moved there by Trump as he left the White House, were stored there.Trump has denied any wrongdoing, arguing that his presidential status afforded him the authority and right to declassify any document he wanted.The story of Trump’s handling of these documents, however, became somewhat less popular in the US media after it was revealed that US President Joe Biden had also had classified documents stored at locations such as the garage at his Delaware residence since the time of his vice presidency during the Obama administration.
in Florida.
While Corcoran no longer works on the case in question, he still represents Trump in other cases, such as the probe into the events that transpired at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021, a US newspaper reports citing people familiar with the matter.
The recusal took place after judges ruled that Corcoran “could not use attorney-client privilege to avoid disclosing information about his communications with Trump” and prosecutors investigating the documents case were allowed to question him, the newspaper explains.
Another US media outlet, however, suggested that having already testified, Corcoran might resume his representation of Trump in the documents case.
It also remains unclear exactly how valuable Corcoran’s testimony will be for the prosecution, the media outlet adds.
In August 2022, the FBI raided the Mar-a-Lago estate on the grounds that potentially classified documents, moved there by Trump as he left the White House, were stored there.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing, arguing that his presidential status afforded him the authority and right to declassify any document he wanted.
The story of Trump’s handling of these documents, however, became somewhat less popular in the US media after it was revealed that US President Joe Biden had also had classified documents stored at locations such as the garage at his Delaware residence since the time of his vice presidency during the Obama administration.