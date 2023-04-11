https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/bombshell-docs-appear-to-reveal-biden-admins-direct-involvement-in-raid-on-trumps-estate-1109367065.html

Bombshell Docs Appear to Reveal Biden Admin's Direct Involvement in Raid on Trump's Estate

White House officials feigned ignorance over the August 2022 FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in search of classified documents, with President Biden assuring he had “none, zero, not one single bit” of advance notice. Trump called the raid a coordinated element of a broader “witch hunt” against him by Biden and the Democrats.

The FBI received access to National Archives records related to the Trump classified documents investigation using a “special access request” granted by the White House on behalf of the Department of Justice, lawyers with America First Legal, a Washington-based legal advocacy, have announced.The advocacy said its digging had opened up what appeared to be “substantial discrepancies” between what the National Archives has told Congress regarding the raid, and information in its internal communications.“For example, Acting Archivist Debra Wall told Representative Mike Turner on August 16, 2022 that [the Archives] ‘had not been involved in the DOJ investigation or any searches that it has conducted.’”However, a redacted internal email from National Archives’ General Counsel Gary Stern obtained by America First Legal appears to show that the DOJ made the “special access request” related to the Trump-Mar-a-Lago-related records “via the Biden White House.”Accusing the National Archives and Records Administration of deliberately misleading Congress about the White House’s role “in the shocking raid of President Trump’s home,” America First Legal said the latter’s role acting “on behalf of” the Justice Department “raises significant legal concerns.”“Accordingly, America First Legal is demanding NARA turn over records related to the Biden White House’s involvement in the politically motivated raid of President Trump’s home,” the advocacy wrote.Trump maintains innocence in the DOJ's Mar-a-Lago document investigation, which relates to more than a dozen boxes of classified materials the president was said to have removed from the White House after leaving office in January 2021. Trump claims that as president, he had the legal authority and right to declassify any document he wanted. “You can declassify just by saying ‘it’s declassified’ – even by thinking about it,” Trump said in a media interview shortly after the raid.US media lost interest in the Mar-a-Lago document story after it was discovered that President Biden also had classified documents stashed around multiple locations, including the garage of his Delaware home next to his vintage Corvette, dating back to his days as Barack Obama’s vice president. As VP, Biden did not have the authority to independently declassify documents at will, with Republican lawmakers subsequently accusing him of breaking the law.Democrats and the media have recently turned their attention to a separate case against Trump – the alleged illegal payoff of a porn star ahead of the 2016 presidential elections. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in that case, and has slammed his accuser as a “horseface” whom he would never sleep with.Trump took to Truth Social last week to issue an all-caps message calling on Republican lawmakers to “defund the DOJ and FBI until they come to their senses” and stop letting Democrats “weaponize” US law to undermine the American electoral process.Notwithstanding his indictment in the porn star payoff case, Trump remains the clear frontrunner among Republicans for 2024, and leads President Biden by seven points in a hypothetical match-up, according to the latest polling.

