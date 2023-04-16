International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/uk-king-charles-iiis-personal-net-worth-amounts-to-745mln---reports-1109578550.html
UK King Charles III's Personal Net Worth Amounts to $745Mln - Reports
UK King Charles III's Personal Net Worth Amounts to $745Mln - Reports
The personal fortune of UK King Charles III exceeds $745 million, and surpasses the net worth that of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
2023-04-16T14:26+0000
2023-04-16T14:42+0000
world
uk
king charles iii
the duchy of cornwall
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100678039_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9ac46e34c440ea67ed078e46fbedcfda.jpg
King Charles III set aside some of the profits he received from the Duchy of Cornwall, which he owned in his former capacity as Prince of Wales. This reportedly led to the accumulation of a substantial fortune. According to the newspaper's calculations, between 2011 and 2022, Charles III, then-Prince of Wales, increased the Duchy of Cornwall's annual profits by 42.6% to 25.4 million pounds. Over the same period, the duchy's wealth increased by nearly 50% to 1.04 billion pounds. From 2012 to 2022, the king received 212.7 million pounds from the possession of the duchy, while also voluntarily paying income tax, which was not formally required of him. King Charles III leads a frugal lifestyle, wearing clothes bought many years ago, and is also known for being meticulous about turning off the lights, news outlet added. Queen Elizabeth II, who had ruled the country for more than 70 years, died on September 8, 2022, in Scotland at the age of 96. Prince Charles has become king, taking the name Charles III, and his wife Camilla has received the status of queen consort. The royal couple's coronation is scheduled for May 6.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230401/high-on-cash-rishi-sunak-spent-500000-on-private-jet-trips-last-year-1109034284.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230206/how-aid-to-ukraine-has-left-britains-military-in-a-sorry-state-1107021034.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100678039_289:0:3020:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_930aca02c71428efa65b60cce1d2aafa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
charles iii rich, charles iii net worth, charles iii assets, rich king
charles iii rich, charles iii net worth, charles iii assets, rich king

UK King Charles III's Personal Net Worth Amounts to $745Mln - Reports

14:26 GMT 16.04.2023 (Updated: 14:42 GMT 16.04.2023)
© AP Photo / Ben Stansall / King Charles III gives his address at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth IKing Charles III gives his address at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III gives his address at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2023
© AP Photo / Ben Stansall / King Charles III gives his address at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth I
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The personal fortune of UK King Charles III amounts to 600 million pounds ($745 million), surpassing that of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the British newspaper reported on Sunday. In 2022, the queen's fortune was estimated at 370 million pounds, the newspaper said.
King Charles III set aside some of the profits he received from the Duchy of Cornwall, which he owned in his former capacity as Prince of Wales. This reportedly led to the accumulation of a substantial fortune.
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a press conference following the launch of new legislation on migrant channel crossings at Downing Street, London, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2023
World
Flying High: Rishi Sunak Splashes Out £500,000 of Taxpayer Cash on Private Jet Trips
1 April, 16:09 GMT
According to the newspaper's calculations, between 2011 and 2022, Charles III, then-Prince of Wales, increased the Duchy of Cornwall's annual profits by 42.6% to 25.4 million pounds. Over the same period, the duchy's wealth increased by nearly 50% to 1.04 billion pounds.
From 2012 to 2022, the king received 212.7 million pounds from the possession of the duchy, while also voluntarily paying income tax, which was not formally required of him.
King Charles III leads a frugal lifestyle, wearing clothes bought many years ago, and is also known for being meticulous about turning off the lights, news outlet added.
Members of the British military's 4th Mechanised Brigade parade through central London to attend a reception at the Houses of Parliament, Monday, April 22, 2013. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2023
Sputnik Explains
How Aid to Ukraine Has Left Britain's Military in a Sorry State
6 February, 18:55 GMT
Queen Elizabeth II, who had ruled the country for more than 70 years, died on September 8, 2022, in Scotland at the age of 96. Prince Charles has become king, taking the name Charles III, and his wife Camilla has received the status of queen consort. The royal couple's coronation is scheduled for May 6.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала