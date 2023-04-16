https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/ukraine-to-start-talks-with-poland-on-export-of-products-on-monday-1109581945.html

Ukraine to Start Talks With Poland on Export of Products on Monday

Ukraine and Poland will negotiate on the issue of product exports on Monday, said Mykola Solskyi, Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy and food said.

On Saturday, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. Bulgaria is also mulling such plans, the country's agriculture minister Yavor Gechev said. The minister added that separate rounds of negotiations with Romania and Slovakia are set to be held on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Earlier on Sunday, Ukraine's agriculture ministry said that Solskyi held an online meeting with his Hungarian counterpart, Istvan Nagy, to discuss the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to the country. Nagy, in turn, gave his assurances that Hungary will continue transiting agricultural products coming from Ukraine. In late March, prime ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia published a joint open letter to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, calling for measures to counteract the negative effects of the increased Ukrainian grain imports. Since early February, several Polish farmer organizations have been campaigning against the imported Ukrainian grain, primarily of poor quality, which was flooding the Polish market and damaging local production.

