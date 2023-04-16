https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/ukrainian-rockets-fall-near-donetsk-cathedral-amid-easter-service-1109565865.html

Ukrainian Rockets Fall Near Donetsk Cathedral Amid Easter Service

Ukrainian Rockets Fall Near Donetsk Cathedral Amid Easter Service

Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Donetsk overnight, with rockets falling near Svyato-Preobrazhenskyy cathedral during Orthodox Easter service, killing a woman.

2023-04-16T02:00+0000

2023-04-16T02:00+0000

2023-04-16T02:00+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

donetsk people's republic

donetsk

russia

cathedral

orthodox easter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0d/1108340495_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fe05e7785a16b4bd343dfe49fdde3776.jpg

Ukrainian forces fired a total of 20 rockets at the Voroshilovsky District of Donetsk at around 03:25 a.m. local time on Sunday (00:25 GMT), the Donetsk People’s Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said on Telegram. A Sputnik correspondent reported that some of the rockets landed near the Svyato-Preobrazhenskyy cathedral in central Donetsk, where the Orthodox Easter service was taking place (Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter this year on April 16). People were forced to evacuate from the cathedral, according to the Sputnik correspondent.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/russian-mod-ukraine-loses-340-military-over-past-day-in-donetsk-direction-1109532286.html

ukraine

donetsk

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

svyato-preobrazhenskyy cathedral, orthodox easter, russia, donetsk, ukraine