Ukrainian Rockets Fall Near Donetsk Cathedral Amid Easter Service
Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Donetsk overnight, with rockets falling near Svyato-Preobrazhenskyy cathedral during Orthodox Easter service, killing a woman.
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops have shelled the city of Donetsk overnight and some of the rockets fell near the cathedral, where the Orthodox Easter service was taking place, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
Ukrainian forces fired a total of 20 rockets at the Voroshilovsky District of Donetsk at around 03:25 a.m. local time on Sunday (00:25 GMT), the Donetsk People’s Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said on Telegram.
A Sputnik correspondent reported that some of the rockets landed near the Svyato-Preobrazhenskyy cathedral in central Donetsk, where the Orthodox Easter service was taking place (Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter this year on April 16).
People were forced to evacuate from the cathedral, according to the Sputnik correspondent.