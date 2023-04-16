https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/un-secretary-general-holds-talks-with-sudans-conflicting-sides-1109565358.html

UN Secretary General Holds Talks With Sudan’s Conflicting Sides

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has spoken to both sides in the Sudan conflict and has called for an end to the violence.

"The Secretary-General is calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan. He has spoken to President [Abdel Fattah Al] Sisi of Egypt and [Chairman of the African Union Commission] AUC Moussa Faki, on how to de-escalate the situation. He has also spoken to [commander-in-chief of the Sudanese military] Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and to RSF [Rapid Support Forces] Leader Lt. General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, calling for an immediate stop to the violence and a return to dialogue," Dujarric said on Twitter late on Saturday night. He added that the Secretary General has offered his "good offices" to restore security in Sudan and conclude the ongoing political process in the country. Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace's takeover and said it was bombing RSF bases near Khartoum. An Egyptian presidential representative said on Saturday that Al Sisi held telephone talks with Guterres discussing the latest events in Sudan. The Egyptian president called on the conflicting sides in Sudan to return to dialogue. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter on Saturday that he discussed Sudan over the phone with the foreign ministers of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Borrell urged all the sides in Sudan to show leadership and engage in an immediate cessation of hostilities. A United Nations source told Sputnik on Saturday that the UN Security Council (UNSC) was going to discuss the situation in Sudan on Monday; the talks will be held behind closed doors. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement late on Saturday that the Council of the League of Arab States (LAS) would meet on Sunday to discuss the situation in Sudan, after Egypt and Saudi Arabia called for the emergency meeting at the level of permanent representatives.

