https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/un-security-council-calls-on-conflicting-sides-in-sudan-to-stop-violence-1109566900.html

UN Security Council Calls on Conflicting Sides in Sudan to Stop Violence

UN Security Council Calls on Conflicting Sides in Sudan to Stop Violence

The UN Security Council (UNSC) has called on both sides of the Sudanese conflict to cease hostilities and negotiate. Earlier on Saturday, the military and the Rapid Support Forces clashed in the country.

2023-04-16T03:20+0000

2023-04-16T03:20+0000

2023-04-16T03:20+0000

africa

sudan

un security council (unsc)

mohamed hamdan dagalo

abdel fattah al-sisi

antonio guterres

khartoum

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0f/1109561263_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0aea1ba99dabb7d7b150e09a751fb9b4.jpg

Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace's takeover and said it was bombing RSF bases near Khartoum. The UNSC stressed the importance of ensuring safe humanitarian access in Sudan amid the clashes. A United Nations source told Sputnik earlier on Saturday that the UN Security Council was going to discuss the situation in Sudan on Monday; the talks will be held behind closed doors. UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Twitter late on Saturday that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had discussed the situation in Sudan with the conflicting sides, commander-in-chief of the Sudanese military Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and RSF leader Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, as well as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Chairman of the African Union Commission (AUC) Moussa Faki. Guterres called for an end to violence and a return to dialogue.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/unrest-in-sudan-timeline-of-situation-in-khartoum-1109555158.html

africa

sudan

khartoum

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sudan conflict, sudan civil war, rapid support forces, un security council