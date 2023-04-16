International
UN Security Council Calls on Conflicting Sides in Sudan to Stop Violence
UN Security Council Calls on Conflicting Sides in Sudan to Stop Violence
The UN Security Council (UNSC) has called on both sides of the Sudanese conflict to cease hostilities and negotiate. Earlier on Saturday, the military and the Rapid Support Forces clashed in the country.
Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace's takeover and said it was bombing RSF bases near Khartoum. The UNSC stressed the importance of ensuring safe humanitarian access in Sudan amid the clashes. A United Nations source told Sputnik earlier on Saturday that the UN Security Council was going to discuss the situation in Sudan on Monday; the talks will be held behind closed doors. UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Twitter late on Saturday that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had discussed the situation in Sudan with the conflicting sides, commander-in-chief of the Sudanese military Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and RSF leader Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, as well as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Chairman of the African Union Commission (AUC) Moussa Faki. Guterres called for an end to violence and a return to dialogue.
03:20 GMT 16.04.2023
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN Security Council (UNSC) has called for an end to violence in Sudan and has urged the conflicting parties to cease hostilities.
Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace's takeover and said it was bombing RSF bases near Khartoum.
"The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern over the military clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces and expressed their regret for the loss of lives and injuries, including amongst civilians," the UNSC said in a Saturday statement.
The UNSC stressed the importance of ensuring safe humanitarian access in Sudan amid the clashes.
"The members of the Security Council urged the parties to immediately cease hostilities, restore calm, and called on all actors to return to dialogue to resolve the current crisis in Sudan," the UNSC said.
A United Nations source told Sputnik earlier on Saturday that the UN Security Council was going to discuss the situation in Sudan on Monday; the talks will be held behind closed doors.
UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Twitter late on Saturday that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had discussed the situation in Sudan with the conflicting sides, commander-in-chief of the Sudanese military Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and RSF leader Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, as well as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Chairman of the African Union Commission (AUC) Moussa Faki. Guterres called for an end to violence and a return to dialogue.
