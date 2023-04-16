International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/yellen-us-dollar-global-hegemony-could-be-undermined-by-western-sanctions-1109581126.html
Yellen: US Dollar Global Hegemony Could Be Undermined by Western Sanctions
Yellen: US Dollar Global Hegemony Could Be Undermined by Western Sanctions
"There is a risk when we use financial sanctions that are linked to the role of the dollar that over time it could undermine the hegemony of the dollar," US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
2023-04-16T19:01+0000
2023-04-16T19:01+0000
americas
us
janet yellen
sanctions
dollar hegemony
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105550/74/1055507458_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_cee45ebbabcd54660562b88b922094a2.jpg
More than a year after the United States and its allies imposed numerous economic sanctions against Russia over the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has stated the obvious: the sanctions may threaten the hegemony of the US dollar, the world’s reserve currency."There is a risk when we use financial sanctions that are linked to the role of the dollar that over time it could undermine the hegemony of the dollar," she said during an interview with a US media outlet.Yellen, however, claimed that the US dollar is “used as a global currency for reasons that are not easy for other countries to find an alternative with the same properties."She went on to boast that, other than the United States, there is no other country in the world that has the basic “institutional infrastructure that would enable its currency to serve the world” like the US dollar, and that sanctions are still an “extremely important tool.”When asked during the interview whether Russian assets in the US, which were frozen in the wake of the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, might be appropriated to be used for Ukrainian reconstruction, Yellen claimed that Moscow “should pay for the damages” it has allegedly inflicted upon Ukraine.She admitted, though, that there are "legal constraints on what we can do with frozen Russian assets, and we're discussing with our partners what might lie in the future."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/shrinking-dollar-area-makes-budget-deficits-huge-problem-for-us-1109508132.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105550/74/1055507458_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_3dd5712d812d8f59bbbba407c8d5adbd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us dollar hegemony, western sanctions
us dollar hegemony, western sanctions

Yellen: US Dollar Global Hegemony Could Be Undermined by Western Sanctions

19:01 GMT 16.04.2023
CC0 / / US Dollar
US Dollar - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The US Treasure secretary also insisted that no country in the world, other than the United States, has the “institutional infrastructure that would enable its currency to serve the world” like the US dollar.
More than a year after the United States and its allies imposed numerous economic sanctions against Russia over the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has stated the obvious: the sanctions may threaten the hegemony of the US dollar, the world’s reserve currency.
"There is a risk when we use financial sanctions that are linked to the role of the dollar that over time it could undermine the hegemony of the dollar," she said during an interview with a US media outlet.
Yellen, however, claimed that the US dollar is “used as a global currency for reasons that are not easy for other countries to find an alternative with the same properties."
She went on to boast that, other than the United States, there is no other country in the world that has the basic “institutional infrastructure that would enable its currency to serve the world” like the US dollar, and that sanctions are still an “extremely important tool.”
Dollar banknote - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2023
Economy
As Dollar Demand Shrinks, US Deficit Headache Swells
14 April, 13:32 GMT
When asked during the interview whether Russian assets in the US, which were frozen in the wake of the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, might be appropriated to be used for Ukrainian reconstruction, Yellen claimed that Moscow “should pay for the damages” it has allegedly inflicted upon Ukraine.
She admitted, though, that there are "legal constraints on what we can do with frozen Russian assets, and we're discussing with our partners what might lie in the future."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала