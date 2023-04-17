https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/bidens-approval-rating-remains-negative-in-40-states---poll-1109596278.html

Poll: Biden’s Approval Rating Remains Negative in 40 States

According to Morning Consult poll, Biden's approval rating remains negative in 40 American states.

The latest survey, conducted between January 1- March 31, showed a slight improvement from the fourth quarter of 2022 when Biden’s approval rating was negative in 42 states, it added. Biden’s support remains strong in such states as California, Hawaii, Maryland, and Vermont, where most people are traditionally voting for Democrats. However, at least 7 in 10 voters disapproved of his job performance in West Virginia, North Dakota, and Wyoming. The President’s rating remains low in many battleground states, where Democrats are competing with their Republican rivals, according to the survey. Independent voters in two battleground states, Arizona and Michigan, expressed less support for Biden: they’re 36 points more likely to disapprove than approve of his job performance. The survey was conducted among representative samples of at least 1,354 registered voters in each state, with margins of error of +/-1 to 3 percentage points.

