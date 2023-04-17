https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/chinese-military-successfully-tests-ai-powered-long-range-artillery-1109602594.html

Chinese Military 'Successfully Tests AI-Powered Long-Range Artillery'

Chinese Military 'Successfully Tests AI-Powered Long-Range Artillery'

The Chinese military has successfully tested long-range artillery powered by artificial intelligence, expecting greater shooting accuracy and reduced warfare costs.

2023-04-17T18:07+0000

2023-04-17T18:07+0000

2023-04-17T18:07+0000

military

china

asia-pacific region

ai

artificial intelligence (ai)

artillery

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107673/64/1076736463_0:191:1601:1091_1920x0_80_0_0_acd80b72e391815fd584dc8b7a87db4d.jpg

Numerous tests conducted by the Chinese experts last July determined that the AI-powered artillery that was guided by laser could hit human-sized targets at the distance of 16 kilometers (10 miles), exceeding the experts' expectations, the report said, adding that the technology would potentially reduce the cost of warfare. Traditional artillery has a margin of error of around 100 meters (328 feet), with modern artillery systems also limited in their accuracy since they require a number of real-time parameters like wind and air temperature that need to be taken into account during the fire, the newspaper said. The AI systems accelerate necessary calculations, leading to a better accuracy, it added. In late March, prominent computer scientists and tech entrepreneurs, including Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, signed an open letter calling for an immediate pause on the training of AI systems for at least six months to create norms regulating development and use of modern AI technologies. The letter was published as excitement and anxiety started to grow among the public over increasing AI capabilities, demonstrated by ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/google-ceo-society-not-ready-for-ai-advancement-1109586930.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chinese military, ai-powered long-range artillery, artificial intelligence