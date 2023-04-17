https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/google-ceo-society-not-ready-for-ai-advancement-1109586930.html

Google CEO: Society not Ready for AI Advancement

Google CEO: Society not Ready for AI Advancement

Elon Musk and dozens of academics earlier called for an immediate pause in training experiments related to large language models that were “more powerful than GPT-4.”

Google and Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai has hinted that society is not prepared for the swift advancement of artificial intelligence (AI).In an interview with a US broadcaster, Pichai said that "We need to adapt as a society for it," arguing that jobs that would be disrupted by AI would include so-called "knowledge workers," such as writers, accountants, architects and even software engineers.Touching upon AI’s repercussions, he warned that the scale of the problem of disinformation as well as fake news and images will be "much bigger," claiming that "it could cause harm."On the other hand, he made it clear he remains upbeat because compared with other technologies in the past, "the number of people who have started worrying about the implications" did so early on.The remarks come after Elon Musk, along with a group of AI experts and industry executives, called for a six-month pause in the development of AI systems that are more advanced than GPT-4.In an open letter published in late March, Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque, among other signatories, pointed out that the immediate pause should be public, verifiable and include all public actors.The letter urged AI labs and independent experts to use the pause "to jointly develop and implement a set of shared safety protocols for advanced AI design and development that are rigorously audited and overseen by independent outside experts."The developments were preceded by the public debut of GPT-4, a new large language model that powers ChatGPT of the chatbot developer OpenAI. GPT-4 is capable of recognizing both text and images, as well as solving complex problems with greater accuracy.

