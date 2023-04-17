https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/elon-musk-reveals-government-read-twitter-users-private-messages-1109587677.html

Elon Musk Reveals Government Read Twitter Users' Private Messages

Elon Musk has made waves in the world of social media since buying out Twitter in October 2022, exposing how the company worked with federal agents to suppress information harmful to Joe Biden's presidential election campaign.

2023-04-17T10:06+0000

2023-04-17T10:06+0000

2023-04-17T10:06+0000

Elon Musk has revealed that US government spies can read Twitter users' private messages. The Big Tech billionaire dropped the bombshell in an interview with Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson, to be aired on Monday night.In a teaser clip for the show, Musk told how he was shocked to discover how deeply state agents were embedded in the social media site's organisation when he bought the company outright last October."Would that include people's DMs?" Carlson asked, referring to private 'direct messages' between users, to which Musk replied: "Yes."Musk has already exposed how the San Francisco-based company worked hand-in-glove with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to suppress the story of Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop computer — which contained a trove of information damaging to his father Joe Biden — during the 2020 US election campaign.The 'Twitter Files' also show how moderators for the platform worked with the feds to suspend users critical of the establishment line.

