https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/kiev-received-over-45bln-in-international-aid-since-february-2022-1109591536.html

Kiev Received Over $45Bln in International Aid Since February 2022

Kiev Received Over $45Bln in International Aid Since February 2022

Western countries have injected $45Bln in Ukrainian budget since February 2022.

2023-04-17T12:58+0000

2023-04-17T12:58+0000

2023-04-17T12:58+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

us arms for ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097069908_0:117:2395:1464_1920x0_80_0_0_404c2bf28b0ef25f831626437dc6dc03.jpg

In January, the governor of Ukraine's National Bank, Andriy Pyshnyi, said that the total amount of foreign financing might exceed $38 billion and close the budget deficit in 2023. In November, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said that Ukraine's budget faces a deficit of around $5 billion every month following the start of the military conflict with Russia, with two thirds of the money being received through foreign loans and grants, and three quarters spent on military needs.Russian officials repeatedly stressed that pumping Kiev's regime with cash and weapons has a detrimental effect on the crisis, extending the conflict and prolonging the suffering of Ukrainian people.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/orban-conflict-in-ukraine-will-end-as-soon-as-us-europe-stop-supporting-kiev-1109499533.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, ukraine bufget, ukraine non-existent country, ukraine finance