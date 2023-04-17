International
SpaceX Postpones First Flight Test of Starship
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Kiev Received Over $45Bln in International Aid Since February 2022
Kiev Received Over $45Bln in International Aid Since February 2022
Western countries have injected $45Bln in Ukrainian budget since February 2022.
In January, the governor of Ukraine's National Bank, Andriy Pyshnyi, said that the total amount of foreign financing might exceed $38 billion and close the budget deficit in 2023. In November, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said that Ukraine's budget faces a deficit of around $5 billion every month following the start of the military conflict with Russia, with two thirds of the money being received through foreign loans and grants, and three quarters spent on military needs.Russian officials repeatedly stressed that pumping Kiev's regime with cash and weapons has a detrimental effect on the crisis, extending the conflict and prolonging the suffering of Ukrainian people.
Kiev Received Over $45Bln in International Aid Since February 2022

12:58 GMT 17.04.2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2023
© AP Photo / Ukrainian Presidential Press Office
"International financial aid to Ukraine (talking exactly the credits and grants to the budget)... has exceeded $45 billions," Zheleznyak said on his Telegram channel.
In January, the governor of Ukraine's National Bank, Andriy Pyshnyi, said that the total amount of foreign financing might exceed $38 billion and close the budget deficit in 2023.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during the European Council meeting in Brussels. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Orban: Conflict in Ukraine to End Once US, Europe Stop Backing Kiev
14 April, 07:15 GMT
In November, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said that Ukraine's budget faces a deficit of around $5 billion every month following the start of the military conflict with Russia, with two thirds of the money being received through foreign loans and grants, and three quarters spent on military needs.
Russian officials repeatedly stressed that pumping Kiev's regime with cash and weapons has a detrimental effect on the crisis, extending the conflict and prolonging the suffering of Ukrainian people.
