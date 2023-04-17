https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/lavrov-arrives-in-brazil-for-high-level-talks-on-economy-multipolarity-1109590477.html
Lavrov Arrives in Brazil for High-Level Talks on Economy, Multipolarity
Lavrov Arrives in Brazil for High-Level Talks on Economy, Multipolarity
As part of his Latin American tour, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Brazil on an official visit. He will hold a meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, among others.
2023-04-17T11:47+0000
2023-04-17T11:47+0000
2023-04-17T11:47+0000
americas
brazil
sergey lavrov
russia
foreign minister
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/0d/1104072539_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_eb40b00e39948c807776df8d63618de3.jpg
The high-level talks are expected to focus on multipolarity and strengthening of the bilateral cooperation in the economic sector. Later in the day, the Russian foreign minister will deliver a speech at the Brazilian Rio Branco Institute and answer the students' questions. Brazil is the first leg of Lavrov's tour of several Latin American countries, which will run from April 17-21 and include Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. Russia considers Latin America a friendly region and also "one of the centers where the multipolar world is shaping up," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday. Moscow is determined to maintain dynamic dialogue and develop constructive cooperation that "is not subjected to any dictates from the outside," the ministry noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/valuable-vector-of-russias-foreign-policy-lavrov-starts-latin-american-tour-1109575815.html
americas
brazil
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/0d/1104072539_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b63ed95df389595796c5c6a619706718.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, lavrov in brazil, high-level talks, lavrov-lula talks, brazilian president luiz inacio lula da silva, lavrov on latin american tour, lavrov's tour of latin america
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, lavrov in brazil, high-level talks, lavrov-lula talks, brazilian president luiz inacio lula da silva, lavrov on latin american tour, lavrov's tour of latin america
Lavrov Arrives in Brazil for High-Level Talks on Economy, Multipolarity
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday arrived in Brasilia on an official visit to hold meetings with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, and presidential adviser on international affairs Celso Amorim, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The high-level talks are expected to focus on multipolarity and strengthening of the bilateral cooperation in the economic sector.
Later in the day, the Russian foreign minister will deliver a speech at the Brazilian Rio Branco Institute and answer the students' questions.
Brazil is the first leg of Lavrov's tour of several Latin American countries
, which will run from April 17-21 and include Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.
Russia considers Latin America a friendly region and also "one of the centers where the multipolar world is shaping up," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday. Moscow is determined to maintain dynamic dialogue and develop constructive cooperation that "is not subjected to any dictates from the outside," the ministry noted.