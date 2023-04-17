https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/lavrov-arrives-in-brazil-for-high-level-talks-on-economy-multipolarity-1109590477.html

Lavrov Arrives in Brazil for High-Level Talks on Economy, Multipolarity

As part of his Latin American tour, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Brazil on an official visit. He will hold a meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, among others.

The high-level talks are expected to focus on multipolarity and strengthening of the bilateral cooperation in the economic sector. Later in the day, the Russian foreign minister will deliver a speech at the Brazilian Rio Branco Institute and answer the students' questions. Brazil is the first leg of Lavrov's tour of several Latin American countries, which will run from April 17-21 and include Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. Russia considers Latin America a friendly region and also "one of the centers where the multipolar world is shaping up," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday. Moscow is determined to maintain dynamic dialogue and develop constructive cooperation that "is not subjected to any dictates from the outside," the ministry noted.

