‘No Unipolar World Anymore’: Iranian FM Spox Says US No Longer a Superpower

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Nasser Kanaani, a spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said the time had ended in which the United States was the global hegemon, calling the shots the world over.

“We are witnessing a change in the balance of power in the globe and there is no unipolar world anymore. The issue of the US being a superpower has been over,” Kanaani said at a news conference.Last year, Iran finalized its membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a Eurasian bloc for coordinating trade, security, and political cooperation between nine major countries, with more than a dozen other observer and partner nations. Together, the SCO members constitute over 40% of the world’s population and more than 30% of global gross domestic product (GDP).All this has happened as US sanctions on Iran have continued to grow and Israeli threats of military action against the Islamic Republic have continued to mount.The sanctions were reimposed in 2018 after a three-year hiatus created by the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Washington claimed without evidence that Tehran had secretly violated the terms of the deal, which included abandoning any kind of nuclear weapons program and accepting strict limitations on the quality and quantity of uranium the country could refine and store. While the Biden administration has claimed a desire to restore the agreement, two years of talks have so far failed to do so, and sanctions have remained.The Pentagon has claimed in its recent strategy documents that Russia and China pose a threat to the “rules-based international order,” or the US-led global order that emerged after World War II, and identifies Iran and North Korea as nations cooperating with that effort. These claims have underpinned a marked shift in US strategic thinking toward what Washington calls “great power competition,” justifying an even more massive military buildup amid plans for war on multiple fronts.“The dimensions and nature of the new order are not exactly known, but its layout can be drawn,” he said. “The first basic line of the new order is ‘the isolation of the US’. Unlike in the past, when the Americans considered themselves the only dominant power in the world, the US does not have an important position in the new order and is isolated. It will have no choice but to stop interfering in various parts of the world.”

