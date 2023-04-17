https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/north-korea-blasts-unsc-meeting-on-latest-missile-launch-1109599917.html

North Korea Blasts UNSC Meeting on Latest Missile Launch

North Korea Blasts UNSC Meeting on Latest Missile Launch

North Korea has slammed the meeting of the UN Security Council convened to discuss its latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch. Pyongyang says the US is seeking to exert pressure on the UNSC.

North Korea's development of new strategic weapons is a legitimate measure aimed at building up the country's self-defense capability in the face of the "ever-increasing military threat by the U.S. and long-term security concerns in the region," the statement added. From April 13-14, the US and South Korea carried out a joint air drill with the involvement of nuclear-capable strategic bombers, the statement said, adding that "it is a clear proof that nuclear threat and blackmail against the DPRK have reached a level that can never be overlooked." On April 13, North Korea test-launched Hwasong-18, its new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally supervised the test launch. The missile flew approximately 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), reaching an altitude of up to 3,000 kilometers. On April 15, the US, Albania, France, Japan, Malta and the United Kingdom called for a meeting of the UNSC on Monday, April 17, to deal with the issue of North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch.

