International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/north-korea-blasts-unsc-meeting-on-latest-missile-launch-1109599917.html
North Korea Blasts UNSC Meeting on Latest Missile Launch
North Korea Blasts UNSC Meeting on Latest Missile Launch
North Korea has slammed the meeting of the UN Security Council convened to discuss its latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch. Pyongyang says the US is seeking to exert pressure on the UNSC.
2023-04-17T16:24+0000
2023-04-17T16:25+0000
military
missile
north korea
us-north korean tensions
us
unsc
un security council (unsc)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0e/1109506276_0:103:3277:1946_1920x0_80_0_0_1908dee78d1d69d5579139bf267b0745.jpg
North Korea's development of new strategic weapons is a legitimate measure aimed at building up the country's self-defense capability in the face of the "ever-increasing military threat by the U.S. and long-term security concerns in the region," the statement added. From April 13-14, the US and South Korea carried out a joint air drill with the involvement of nuclear-capable strategic bombers, the statement said, adding that "it is a clear proof that nuclear threat and blackmail against the DPRK have reached a level that can never be overlooked." On April 13, North Korea test-launched Hwasong-18, its new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally supervised the test launch. The missile flew approximately 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), reaching an altitude of up to 3,000 kilometers. On April 15, the US, Albania, France, Japan, Malta and the United Kingdom called for a meeting of the UNSC on Monday, April 17, to deal with the issue of North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/russia-china-believe-us-allies-responsible-for-escalation-on-korean-peninsula-1109593810.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0e/1109506276_273:0:3002:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_20eb420d46e8109f6f2c78eff383cbc7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea missile launch, unsc meeting on north korean missile launch, dprk missile launch, north korea slams unsc meeting on missile launch
north korea missile launch, unsc meeting on north korean missile launch, dprk missile launch, north korea slams unsc meeting on missile launch

North Korea Blasts UNSC Meeting on Latest Missile Launch

16:24 GMT 17.04.2023 (Updated: 16:25 GMT 17.04.2023)
© AFP 2023 / JUNG YEON-JEA man walks past a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on April 13, 2023
A man walks past a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on April 13, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / JUNG YEON-JE
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korea has condemned the meeting of the UN Security Council convened to discuss its latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch, saying that the United States is seeking to exert pressure on the UNSC, the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday.
"The U.S. and its followers are going to forcefully call another open meeting of the UNSC to take issue with the DPRK [North Korea] over its measures for bolstering up the military capabilities for self-defence," Ri Pyong Chol, the North Korean senior military and political official, said, as quoted by the KCNA.
North Korea's development of new strategic weapons is a legitimate measure aimed at building up the country's self-defense capability in the face of the "ever-increasing military threat by the U.S. and long-term security concerns in the region," the statement added.
In this June 20, 2017 file photo provided by South Korean Defense Ministry, U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers, top, and second from top, and South Korean fighter jets F-15K fly over the Korean Peninsula, South Korea - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2023
Asia
Russia, China Believe US, Allies Responsible for Escalation on Korean Peninsula
13:44 GMT
From April 13-14, the US and South Korea carried out a joint air drill with the involvement of nuclear-capable strategic bombers, the statement said, adding that "it is a clear proof that nuclear threat and blackmail against the DPRK have reached a level that can never be overlooked."
On April 13, North Korea test-launched Hwasong-18, its new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally supervised the test launch. The missile flew approximately 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), reaching an altitude of up to 3,000 kilometers.
On April 15, the US, Albania, France, Japan, Malta and the United Kingdom called for a meeting of the UNSC on Monday, April 17, to deal with the issue of North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала