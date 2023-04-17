https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/us-lawmaker-introduces-bill-to-force-biden-to-provide-data-on-ukraine-aid-conflict-1109606899.html

US Lawmaker Introduces Bill to Force Biden to Provide Data on Ukraine Aid, Conflict

Matt Gaetz introduced a resolution to force Biden to relay information about plans for US military assistance to Ukraine and the number of US Armed Forces operating in the country.

Biden and Austin would be required to provide the requested information within two weeks of the bill’s adoption, the statement said.Documents leaked in recent months that appear to show classified US military information revealed that at least 14 members of the US special forces were deployed in Ukraine.There is a small US military element in Ukraine, but no servicemembers engaged in combat operations, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Monday. However, US officials have declined to comment on the veracity of the seemingly leaked materials.The resolution would better inform Congress and the country on the "true state" of the US military’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict, the statement added.

