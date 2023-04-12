https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/russia-knew-nato-states-engaged-in-hostilities-in-ukraine-before-pentagon-leaks-kremlin-1109381526.html

Russia Knew NATO States Engaged in Hostilities in Ukraine Before Pentagon Leaks: Kremlin

Russia Knew NATO States Engaged in Hostilities in Ukraine Before Pentagon Leaks: Kremlin

Russia was aware that fighters and instructors from NATO states were taking part in hostilities in Ukraine before the latest leak of classified Pentagon documents

"Like everyone else, we do not know how reliable these documents are, but even if we put it aside, long before the appearance of these documents, we had and still have information that many instructors from NATO countries, including the UK, and fighters take part in hostilities [in Ukraine]," Peskov told reporters.Top secret Pentagon files leaked online in recent weeks provide sensitive details on a range of security topics, including on Ukraine, China, and the Middle East, as well as alleged US spying on officials in allied countries, such as South Korea. Also, according to the documents, fighters of special forces units of NATO countries were allegedly present on the Ukrainian territory.

