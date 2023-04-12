International
BREAKING: US Working on 'Universal' Genetically Engineered Bioweapon: Russian Parliamentary Investigation
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Knew NATO States Engaged in Hostilities in Ukraine Before Pentagon Leaks: Kremlin
Russia Knew NATO States Engaged in Hostilities in Ukraine Before Pentagon Leaks: Kremlin
Russia was aware that fighters and instructors from NATO states were taking part in hostilities in Ukraine before the latest leak of classified Pentagon documents
"Like everyone else, we do not know how reliable these documents are, but even if we put it aside, long before the appearance of these documents, we had and still have information that many instructors from NATO countries, including the UK, and fighters take part in hostilities [in Ukraine]," Peskov told reporters.Top secret Pentagon files leaked online in recent weeks provide sensitive details on a range of security topics, including on Ukraine, China, and the Middle East, as well as alleged US spying on officials in allied countries, such as South Korea. Also, according to the documents, fighters of special forces units of NATO countries were allegedly present on the Ukrainian territory.
Russia Knew NATO States Engaged in Hostilities in Ukraine Before Pentagon Leaks: Kremlin

10:00 GMT 12.04.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia was aware that fighters and instructors from NATO states were taking part in hostilities in Ukraine before the latest leak of classified Pentagon documents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"Like everyone else, we do not know how reliable these documents are, but even if we put it aside, long before the appearance of these documents, we had and still have information that many instructors from NATO countries, including the UK, and fighters take part in hostilities [in Ukraine]," Peskov told reporters.
Top secret Pentagon files leaked online in recent weeks provide sensitive details on a range of security topics, including on Ukraine, China, and the Middle East, as well as alleged US spying on officials in allied countries, such as South Korea.
Also, according to the documents, fighters of special forces units of NATO countries were allegedly present on the Ukrainian territory.
