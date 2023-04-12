https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/russia-knew-nato-states-engaged-in-hostilities-in-ukraine-before-pentagon-leaks-kremlin-1109381526.html
Russia Knew NATO States Engaged in Hostilities in Ukraine Before Pentagon Leaks: Kremlin
Russia Knew NATO States Engaged in Hostilities in Ukraine Before Pentagon Leaks: Kremlin
Russia was aware that fighters and instructors from NATO states were taking part in hostilities in Ukraine before the latest leak of classified Pentagon documents
2023-04-12T10:00+0000
2023-04-12T10:00+0000
2023-04-12T10:00+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
nato
hostilities
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108921433_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_fb1c9539b34e25b477a8f246e2ee2e99.jpg
"Like everyone else, we do not know how reliable these documents are, but even if we put it aside, long before the appearance of these documents, we had and still have information that many instructors from NATO countries, including the UK, and fighters take part in hostilities [in Ukraine]," Peskov told reporters.Top secret Pentagon files leaked online in recent weeks provide sensitive details on a range of security topics, including on Ukraine, China, and the Middle East, as well as alleged US spying on officials in allied countries, such as South Korea. Also, according to the documents, fighters of special forces units of NATO countries were allegedly present on the Ukrainian territory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/pentagon-leak-outlines-dia-assessed-wild-card-scenarios-in-ukraine-conflict--1109373172.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108921433_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_b43ba475e519f691325f75634f182ea9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nato states engaged in hostilities in ukraine, leak of classified pentagon documents
nato states engaged in hostilities in ukraine, leak of classified pentagon documents
Russia Knew NATO States Engaged in Hostilities in Ukraine Before Pentagon Leaks: Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia was aware that fighters and instructors from NATO states were taking part in hostilities in Ukraine before the latest leak of classified Pentagon documents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"Like everyone else, we do not know how reliable these documents are, but even if we put it aside, long before the appearance of these documents, we had and still have information that many instructors from NATO countries, including the UK, and fighters take part in hostilities [in Ukraine]," Peskov told reporters.
Top secret Pentagon files leaked online in recent weeks provide sensitive details on a range of security topics, including on Ukraine, China, and the Middle East, as well as alleged US spying on officials in allied countries, such as South Korea
.
Also, according to the documents, fighters of special forces units of NATO countries were allegedly present on the Ukrainian territory.