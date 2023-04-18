https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/desantis-mulls-building-prison-rival-theme-park-next-to-disney-world-as-feud-simmers-1109618848.html

DeSantis Mulls Building Prison, Rival Theme Park Next to Disney World as Feud Simmers

DeSantis Mulls Building Prison, Rival Theme Park Next to Disney World as Feud Simmers

Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has mulled building a prison or a rival amusement resort in close proximity to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park in the state amid the ongoing feud with the entertainment company.

2023-04-18T12:09+0000

2023-04-18T12:09+0000

2023-04-18T12:09+0000

americas

us

ron desantis

disney

walt disney world

taxes

florida

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/02/1109042339_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a4385467eaa825a1fe0328e9d0571629.jpg

Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has been toying with the idea of building a prison or a rival amusement resort in close proximity to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park in the state, as sparks continue to fly in the feud between him and the entertainment giant. The Governor assured the media that the GOP-controlled state legislature will press ahead to “formally nullify” Disney’s attempts to dodge having its self-governing district in the state lose its autonomy. According to DeSantis, irrespective of Disney's legal wrangling and last-ditch maneuvering, lawmakers will advance a Bill to “make sure that people understand that you don’t get to put your own company over the will of the people of Florida".Regarding the land right next to Disney's theme park, he added that the newly constituted board could be vested with the power to settle on how it might further be developed.DeSantis has previously warned that a tax hike on Walt Disney World might also be used as a measure of retaliation over the company's continuing attempts to thwart the state's takeover of its Reedy Creek Improvement special taxing district. Other measures in the pipeline could include handing over authority for the inspection of Disney theme park rides and transportation issues to the state of Florida.The Republican Governor and Disney have been at odds since DeSantis signed the 'Parents Rights in Education' Bill in March 2022. The legislation, branded 'Don’t Say Gay' by its opponents, effectively bans all discussion of sexual identity in grades pre-K to the third grade (toddlers to eight-year-old children). However, the corporation openly disapproved of the Bill. DeSantis, along with other Republicans, slammed Disney as a purveyor of woke ideology.In February 2023, DeSantis signed a Bill that allowed him to appoint the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, a board consisting of five members that would oversee the government services provided on the Disney district’s properties in the state. However, the outgoing Disney-controlled Reedy Creek Improvement District board attempted to sabotage the move by transferring the developmental power it held in the Reedy Creek tax district (where Disney World is located) to the Disney Corporation.DeSantis denounced the agreement as “defective,” and said that the new board overseeing Disney’s taxing district would meet to “make sure Disney is held accountable”. Purportedly on the agenda was mulling staff culls and assuming control of overseeing the district's development.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/ron-desantis-promises-round-two-of-fireworks-in-feud-with-disney-1109603016.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/ron-desantis-promises-round-two-of-fireworks-in-feud-with-disney-1109603016.html

americas

florida

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

ron desantis, florida republican governor, rival theme park, state prison, land adjacent to disney world, hiking takes, o walt disney world’s magic kingdom park, takeover of reedy creek improvement special taxing district, parents rights in education' bill, central florida tourism oversight district, central florida tourism oversight district,