Europe Ditching Russia's Nuclear Fuel Will Come at High Price

The UK, US, Canada, Japan and France on April 16 struck an agreement at the Nuclear Energy Forum at the G7 in Sapporo to expel Russia out of the international nuclear fuel market.

"European countries, as well as the United States, will reduce the import of enriched uranium from Russia. That is, they will simply gradually abandon it," said Leonid Khazanov. "However, the situation is very ambiguous because, on the one hand, Russia's share in world uranium production does not exceed 10%, but when it comes to uranium enrichment [its share is] about 50%. Unenriched uranium is simply mined uranium. But if you put it in the reactor, the reaction will not go, because there are impurities that interfere [in the process]. Thus, it is necessary to purify uranium from these impurities and obtain uranium-235."'Habit Europe Just Can’t Break'On April 16, five countries of the Group of Seven, namely, the UK, US, Canada, Japan and France, pledged to squeeze Russia from the nuclear fuel market "as quickly as possible" in order to deal a blow to the country's economy and "fundamentally leave Russia out in the cold" amid its special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.Earlier this year, Western mainstream press fretted over the Old Continent's unwillingness to slap restrictions on Russia's nuclear industry even though the EU earlier moved to phase out and completely ban the country's other energy commodities such as oil, petroleum products, gas and coal. The media dubbed the EU-Russia nuclear cooperation "the habit Europe just can’t break."As per the EU’s Euratom Supply Agency (ESA), Russia's Rosatom nuclear corporation in 2021 supplied the bloc's reactors with 20% of their natural uranium and provided the EU with 31% of their uranium enrichment services.Furthermore, some European countries have continued to deepen their cooperation with Rosatom over the past year despite the Western sanctions spree. For instance, a new Mochovce-3 Soviet VVER-design reactor came online in Slovakia earlier this year. In addition, TVEL Fuel Company of Rosatom and the Slovak power generation company Slovenské elektrárne a.s. signed a contract for the supply of nuclear fuel to nuclear power plants in Slovakia for 2022-2026 with the possibility of a contract extension to 2030.In August 2022, Hungary issued an authorization to Rosatom to construct two new nuclear reactors in the country. The nation's Paks nuclear power plant operates four Russian-built VVER 440 reactors and receives specific nuclear fuel from Russia. All in all, there are around 18 Russian reactors in Europe.One Doesn't Simply Abandon Russia's Nuclear FuelIt's obvious that Washington is behind the initiative to ban Russia's nuclear fuel, according to the energy expert. Previously, the US twisted the EU hand into abandoning Russia's fossil fuels and replacing Russian natural gas with American LNG. The US has exerted persistent pressure on smaller states of Eastern and Central Europe who receive financial support from Brussels, Khazanov noted, adding that some of them are being threatened of being deprived of funding. In May 2022, Finland rejected a plan to build a Russian nuclear power plant in the Nordic country. However, it's not so easy to ditch Russian nuclear fuel when it comes to existing atomic stations driven by Russia-made reactors.The Western mainstream press has placed emphasis on renewables, claiming that they could partially substitute Russia's energy deliveries. However, according to Khazanov, this won't work."If we are talking about Europe, neither solar nor wind power plants will completely replace traditional [means of] generation there, including nuclear ones," argued Khazanov. "It is necessary to allocate space for these [wind and solar] stations, even if wind farms can still stand on the seabed. For the rest, you have to buy land, and land in Europe is mostly privately owned. This will require funding. As we know, wind farms do not always work. And it happened more than once when wind farms stopped in winter. The sun also does not shine every day in Europe, so there will be no complete replacement. And accordingly, Europe stands at a crossroads. It's thinking what to do: to still increase the share of renewable energy, but it's costly; to retain at least some share of conventional energy sources; or to continue exploiting nuclear power plants? And these issues have not yet been resolved in Europe. They don't know what to do."Winners and Losers of Nuclear Fuel BanKhazanov does not rule out that Washington is planning to buy Russia's nuclear fuel from Rosatom in order to re-export it to Europe. Apparently, the US hopes that Russia would considerably reduce the price, according to the expert. However, the problem is that European power plants are receiving Russia's enriched uranium in the form of "fuel elements" which are specifically designed for Russian-made reactors. A nuclear fuel element typically consists of a container with uranium dioxide fuel pellets. The problem is that fuel elements made in the US are completely different from those produced in Russia, according to Khazanov. "You cannot put elements of one design into another design. At best, this will lead to an accident," he said.At the same time, the G7's initiative concerning Russia's nuclear fuel is unlikely to harm the country's atomic industry, according to the expert. He expects that the demand for atomic energy will grow across the world in the foreseeable future. Moreover, Russia has a pool of friendly countries that are ready to develop bilateral cooperation in this field, the expert noted, referring, in particular, to China and Turkey."China generally has plans to build 150 nuclear reactors because their hydro generation is not that strong, although there are two powerful rivers, the Huang He and the Yangtze. Solar and wind generations do not always work; and they see great prospects in nuclear energy," Khazanov said.

