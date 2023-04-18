https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/european-protests-grow-us-media-hides-nord-stream-culprit-sudan-crisis-grows-1109607293.html

European Protests Grow; US Media Hides Nord Stream Culprit; Sudan Crisis Grows

Citizens in France and Czechoslovakia take to the street in large numbers as economic and political instability inspires EU citizens to protest.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin met with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu as the Russian Federation held drills with its Pacific military assets. Also, President Putin met with the Chinese defense minister to discuss allied military capabilities.Joe Lauria, Editor-in-Chief at Consortium News, joins us to discuss European instability. Citizens in France take to the street in large numbers as economic and political instability inspires EU citizens to protest.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher joins us to discuss China. Annalena Baerbock's trip to China demonstrates that the US grip over the EU bloc is weakening. Also, Brazilian President Lula De Silva is vowing to grow his country's partnership with China.Dan Lazare, Investigative Journalist and Author joins us to discuss the Nord Stream cover-up. The New York Times has released an article arguing against finding out who attacked the Nord Stream pipeline. The US media is complicit in the cover-up of what appears to be a US military attack on Germany.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon joins us to discuss the Middle East. Armed groups in Sudan battle. Also, Saudi Arabia is set to host its first Hamas delegation.Steve Poikonen, National Organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the media. Elon Musk has revealed that the US government was reading the Twitter direct messages of citizens. Also, the separation of church and state should expand to the separation of media and state in the US.Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, researcher joins us to discuss Africa. Civilians are perishing as various Sudanese rival military groups battle for control.Craig Jardula, Co-host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup on Rokfin joins us to discuss Julian Assange. The US empire's assault on Julian Assange has demonstrated to the world that it has no claim to moral authority regarding human rights claims.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

