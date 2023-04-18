https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/hillary-clinton-delights-in-trumps-indictment-assures-biden-will-beat-him-in-2024-1109631833.html

Hillary Clinton Delights in Trump's Indictment, Assures Biden Will Beat Him in 2024

Books have been written about alleged criminal activity involving the Clintons, from Clinton Foundation fraud to the mysterious death of Vince Foster, Mrs. Clinton’s email server and Mr. Clinton’s flights aboard the Lolita Express.

Hillary Clinton has been unable to hide her delight over her 2016 rival’s indictment, claiming the criminal charges against Donald Trump stem from his blatant disregard for the law, both in business and in his political career.“So he has been indicted, and there may be others as well, but he has said he’s going to keep running and there’s nothing in our current system of laws that would prevent him from running. But even if he gets the Republican nomination, he cannot, in my view, be reelected president,” the former first lady assured.Pointing out that Trump has a “hard core” of supporters who will likely help him win the Republican nomination, Clinton stressed that this will not be enough for the general election, and that more people are “on to him and his behavior than they were before.”Trump vs. ClintonDuring a pivotal presidential debate in 2016, after Clinton suggested that it was “awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country,” Trump famously responded “Because you’d be in jail.”Trump never followed through with threats to jail his opponent.Instead, the former president himself is now facing criminal charges and possibly even jail time on 34 felony counts in a New York court related to hush money payments to a porn star in 2016. Trump has dismissed any wrongdoing, and has even called the porn star of being a “horse face” that he would never sleep with. He has charged the White House, the Justice Department and Democratic prosecutors of trying to stop him from making another run for office after the collapse of Russiagate and twin failed impeachments.Trump became the first former president in the America’s 240+ year history to face criminal charges. His adversaries have argued that the charges against him are a sign that “no one,” not even a former president, “is above the law.”Others assert that the charges against Trump are misdemeanors at best, and that his immediate predecessors, who presided over illegal invasions of other countries, signed off on illegal drone warfare programs and revoked habeas corpus in the United States, have committed far worse crimes. This includes the Clinton family, which has amassed an extensive list of allegations against them over their four+ decades in politics, ranging from allegations of financial crimes to a so-called “Clinton body count” (dismissed by legacy media as a conspiracy theory), but has never faced any criminal charges.Trump's indictment failed to take the wind out of the candidate's sails for 2024, with his presidential campaign pulling in over $15 million over the past two weeks, and the former president edging out Biden in several recent polls.

