Trump's Presidential Campaign Hauls in Over $15 Million in Post-Indictment Donations

Since Donald Trump was indicted by a grand jury on March 30, there has been a tremendous surge of support towards his presidential campaign from donors, electoral filings show.

Since Donald Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan on March 30, there has been a tremendous surge of support towards his presidential campaign from donors, electoral filings cited by media outlets have revealed.In the two weeks since his appearance in a Manhattan court to be arraigned, Trump's campaign coffers are said to have swelled by more than $15 million. Over 300,000 individuals rushed to fund the 45th president's 2024 bid after the historic event, with 98% of these individuals being small donors contributing less than $200. Likewise, 24% of donations are said to have come from first-time contributors, according to figures the campaign released ahead of disclosing them to the Federal Election Commission as part of quarterly filings. Trump announced his campaign for a non-consecutive second term in the Oval Office on November 15, 2022. He has been raising money for his presidential bid using his campaign and political action committee, Save America PAC. Since January 1, Trump had been raising an average $168,000 per day.The fundraising raked in a total of $18.8 million in the first quarter. However, a day after the indictment, the campaign is cited as registering $4 million in contributions. Trump's main 'vehicle' for accumulating campaign money - Save America Joint Fundraising Committee - boasted a haul worth $14 million in the first three months of the year, it was added.Former US President Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection with his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment, and subsequent cover-up involving a supposed affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, among others. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignmentTrump has insisted that “this is a persecution, not an investigation.” He has also maintained that he would not abandon plans to fight for another stint at the White House.

