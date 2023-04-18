https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/trumps-presidential-campaign-hauls-in-over-15-million-in-post-indictment-donations-1109621210.html
Trump's Presidential Campaign Hauls in Over $15 Million in Post-Indictment Donations
Trump's Presidential Campaign Hauls in Over $15 Million in Post-Indictment Donations
Since Donald Trump was indicted by a grand jury on March 30, there has been a tremendous surge of support towards his presidential campaign from donors, electoral filings show.
2023-04-18T13:21+0000
2023-04-18T13:21+0000
2023-04-18T13:21+0000
americas
us
donald trump
donald trump's indictment
campaign
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109139444_0:1575:2047:2726_1920x0_80_0_0_7ac3cb0c31531648d1f2503a7f6bd710.jpg
Since Donald Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan on March 30, there has been a tremendous surge of support towards his presidential campaign from donors, electoral filings cited by media outlets have revealed.In the two weeks since his appearance in a Manhattan court to be arraigned, Trump's campaign coffers are said to have swelled by more than $15 million. Over 300,000 individuals rushed to fund the 45th president's 2024 bid after the historic event, with 98% of these individuals being small donors contributing less than $200. Likewise, 24% of donations are said to have come from first-time contributors, according to figures the campaign released ahead of disclosing them to the Federal Election Commission as part of quarterly filings. Trump announced his campaign for a non-consecutive second term in the Oval Office on November 15, 2022. He has been raising money for his presidential bid using his campaign and political action committee, Save America PAC. Since January 1, Trump had been raising an average $168,000 per day.The fundraising raked in a total of $18.8 million in the first quarter. However, a day after the indictment, the campaign is cited as registering $4 million in contributions. Trump's main 'vehicle' for accumulating campaign money - Save America Joint Fundraising Committee - boasted a haul worth $14 million in the first three months of the year, it was added.Former US President Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection with his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment, and subsequent cover-up involving a supposed affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, among others. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignmentTrump has insisted that “this is a persecution, not an investigation.” He has also maintained that he would not abandon plans to fight for another stint at the White House.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/dangerous--illegal-overreach-gop-allies-slam-trumps-criminal-indictment-1109142759.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/trump-indictment-to-set-precedent-for-law-manipulation-for-political-purposes-us-senator-1109158106.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109139444_0:1191:2047:2726_1920x0_80_0_0_f16194a18e4e0f870041f42792ae4bc2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donald trump, trump indictment, grand jury in manhattan, surge of support, presidential campaign, donors, electoral filings, trump arraignment, trump's campaign coffers, more than $15 million,
donald trump, trump indictment, grand jury in manhattan, surge of support, presidential campaign, donors, electoral filings, trump arraignment, trump's campaign coffers, more than $15 million,
Trump's Presidential Campaign Hauls in Over $15 Million in Post-Indictment Donations
Donald Trump made his first appearance in court on APril 4, during which he was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with porn actress Stormy Daniels. Trump pleaded not guilty.
Since Donald Trump was indicted by a grand jury
in Manhattan on March 30, there has been a tremendous surge of support towards his presidential campaign from donors, electoral filings cited by media outlets have revealed.
In the two weeks since his appearance in a Manhattan court to be arraigned
, Trump's campaign coffers are said to have swelled by more than $15 million.
Over 300,000 individuals rushed to fund the 45th president's 2024 bid after the historic event, with 98% of these individuals being small donors contributing less than $200. Likewise, 24% of donations are said to have come from first-time contributors, according to figures the campaign released ahead of disclosing them to the Federal Election Commission as part of quarterly filings.
Trump announced his campaign for a non-consecutive second term in the Oval Office on November 15, 2022. He has been raising money for his presidential bid using his campaign and political action committee, Save America PAC. Since January 1, Trump had been raising an average $168,000 per day.
The fundraising raked in a total of $18.8 million in the first quarter. However, a day after the indictment, the campaign is cited as registering $4 million in contributions. Trump's main 'vehicle' for accumulating campaign money - Save America Joint Fundraising Committee - boasted a haul worth $14 million in the first three months of the year, it was added.
Former US President Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection with his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment, and subsequent cover-up involving a supposed affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, among others. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment
The embattled ex-POTUS has since slammed those behind the charges against him and claimed the "real criminal” in the case against him was Manhattan’s District Attorney Alvin Bragg "because he illegally leaked massive amounts of information.”
Trump has insisted that “this is a persecution, not an investigation.” He has also maintained that he would not abandon plans to fight for another stint at the White House.