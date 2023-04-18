https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/marjorie-taylor-greene-claims-biden-crime-family-engaged-in-human-trafficking-1109637007.html

Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims ‘Biden Crime Family’ Engaged in Human Trafficking

Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims ‘Biden Crime Family’ Engaged in Human Trafficking

US President Joe Biden and members of his family engaged in human trafficking linked to Russia and Ukraine, US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed on Tuesday.

2023-04-18T20:01+0000

2023-04-18T20:01+0000

2023-04-18T19:58+0000

americas

marjorie taylor greene

joe biden

human trafficking

allegations

financial records

us treasury department

us house oversight committee

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0b/1109355452_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d743f6540b3cc3d1a82edbb59939c13e.jpg

“The Biden crime family participated in human trafficking by soliciting prostitutes from the United States and abroad in countries like Russia and Ukraine,” Greene said in a statement via Twitter. Greene’s statement comes after she and other lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee reviewed thousands of pages of financial records at the Treasury Department. There are multiple Biden family members involved in the enterprise, as well as other individuals and shell companies, Greene said. Money was passed through foreign countries including China and Ukraine, she alleged. The Biden family financially benefited directly from Biden’s positions of authority, Greene added. The House Oversight Committee is conducting a probe into the Biden family to determine whether members have engaged in business dealings that may compromise US national security or the president’s ability to lead with impartiality. Members of the Biden family have a “pattern of peddling access” to the highest levels of the US government to enrich themselves, often to the detriment of US interests, according to the committee website.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

marjorie taylor greene; biden family; human trafficking; us house oversight committee;