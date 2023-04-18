https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/putin-visited-staff-of-dnepr-grouping-of-troops-in-kherson-region-kremlin-1109610952.html

Putin Travels to Kherson to Meet Russian Troops, Pays His First-Ever Visit to Lugansk

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the staff of the Dnepr grouping of troops in the Kherson Region, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"Vladimir Putin visited the Vostok National Guard staff in the Lugansk People's Republic, where he received reports from Col. Gen. Alexander Lapin and other senior officers on the situation in that area," according to the statement.Putin's visits to the staff of the Dnepr grouping of troops in the Kherson Region and to the Vostok National Guard staff in the Lugansk People's Republic were not prepared in advance, the Kremlin press service said.This was Vladimir Putin's first visit to the LPR.Earlier in the day, Vladimir Putin visited the staff of the Dnepr grouping of troops in the Kherson Region."Vladimir Putin at the staff of the Dnepr grouping of troops in the Kherson Region listened to reports from the commander of the Airborne Troops, Col. Gen. Mikhail Teplinsky, the commander of the Dnepr grouping of troops, Col. Gen. Oleg Makarevich and other military leadership," the Kremlin press service said.In March, Putin paid a surprise visit to Mariupol, inspecting the city infrastructure and talking to local residents. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin accompanied the president during the visit and reported on the progress of construction and restoration work in the city and its vicinity, discussing new residential microdistricts, social, educational and health facilities.In mid-December 2022, Vladimir Putin visited the joint headquarters of the forces involved in the special military operation. On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbass.Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

