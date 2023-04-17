https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/putin-and-shoigu-hold-unscheduled-meeting-as-russian-navy-shows-its-power-in-pacific-1109585353.html
Putin, Shoigu Hold Unscheduled Meeting as Russian Navy Demonstrates Pacific Power
Putin, Shoigu Hold Unscheduled Meeting as Russian Navy Demonstrates Pacific Power
The defense chief said that the final stage of a sudden inspection of the Russian Pacific Fleet, during which the navy will hone missile strikes from ships... 17.04.2023, Sputnik International
2023-04-17T07:15+0000
2023-04-17T07:15+0000
2023-04-17T08:15+0000
russia
russia
ukraine
vladimir putin
sergei shoigu
special operation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/11/1109585778_0:151:3103:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_5b0668551b841988e3661463faef191b.jpg
Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has briefed the country’s President Vladimir Putin on the progress of a surprise inspection of the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet, saying that the troops participating in the event are on full combat readiness. The forces and troops participating in the inspection have been put on "full combat readiness," the minister said, adding that with the established restrictions, they began to carry out combat training tasks, control firing and tactical exercises.Shoigu added that the sudden inspection’s final stage would start on April 18, when warships will work out missile strikes with electronic launches.Putin, for his part, noted that the first stage of a surprise inspection of Russia's Pacific Fleet was held with flying colors.Putin stressed that Russia has explicit priorities for the use of its military forces, primarily, in Ukraine, where Moscow’s special operation is underway.The Russian president noted that nobody has shelved the objective of building up the fleet."Separate elements of the fleet’s forces, of course, can be used in conflicts in any direction. So I ask you to keep that in mind as well," Putin added.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/11/1109585778_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3b648d80862c9c2bc6e7fe7f6cecab7e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
russia, ukraine, vladimir putin, sergei shoigu, special operation
russia, ukraine, vladimir putin, sergei shoigu, special operation
Putin, Shoigu Hold Unscheduled Meeting as Russian Navy Demonstrates Pacific Power
07:15 GMT 17.04.2023 (Updated: 08:15 GMT 17.04.2023)
The defense chief said that the final stage of a sudden inspection of the Russian Pacific Fleet, during which the navy will hone missile strikes from ships using electronic launches, would begin on April 18.
Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has briefed the country’s President Vladimir Putin on the progress of a surprise inspection of the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet, saying that the troops participating in the event are on full combat readiness.
"As for the sudden inspection, in accordance with your [Putin's] decision, an abrupt inspection of the Pacific Fleet has been carried out since April 14. Over 25,000 military personnel, 167 warships and support vessels, including 12 submarines, 89 aircraft and helicopters, have been involved in it," Shoigu said at a meeting with the Russian president on Monday.
The forces and troops participating in the inspection have been put on "full combat readiness," the minister said, adding that with the established restrictions, they began to carry out combat training tasks, control firing and tactical exercises.
Shoigu added that the sudden inspection’s final stage would start on April 18, when warships will work out missile strikes with electronic launches.
Putin, for his part, noted that the first stage of a surprise inspection of Russia's Pacific Fleet was held with flying colors.
"The first stage was indeed held suddenly, at a very high level. I want to express my gratitude to everyone who organized this work," he said.
Putin stressed that Russia has explicit priorities for the use of its military forces, primarily, in Ukraine, where Moscow’s special operation is underway.
"It is obvious to us that today we have clear priorities for the use of the armed forces, and above all, this concerns the Ukrainian direction and everything related to the protection of our people in the Donbass region, [and] in the other new [Russian] territories," he pointed out.
The Russian president noted that nobody has shelved the objective of building up the fleet.
"Separate elements of the fleet’s forces, of course, can be used in conflicts in any direction. So I ask you to keep that in mind as well," Putin added.