Putin, Shoigu Hold Unscheduled Meeting as Russian Navy Demonstrates Pacific Power

The defense chief said that the final stage of a sudden inspection of the Russian Pacific Fleet, during which the navy will hone missile strikes from ships... 17.04.2023, Sputnik International

Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has briefed the country’s President Vladimir Putin on the progress of a surprise inspection of the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet, saying that the troops participating in the event are on full combat readiness. The forces and troops participating in the inspection have been put on "full combat readiness," the minister said, adding that with the established restrictions, they began to carry out combat training tasks, control firing and tactical exercises.Shoigu added that the sudden inspection’s final stage would start on April 18, when warships will work out missile strikes with electronic launches.Putin, for his part, noted that the first stage of a surprise inspection of Russia's Pacific Fleet was held with flying colors.Putin stressed that Russia has explicit priorities for the use of its military forces, primarily, in Ukraine, where Moscow’s special operation is underway.The Russian president noted that nobody has shelved the objective of building up the fleet."Separate elements of the fleet’s forces, of course, can be used in conflicts in any direction. So I ask you to keep that in mind as well," Putin added.

