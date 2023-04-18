REC: Indian Market's Negotiation Potential for Exporters, Partners Valued at Over $14Mln

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/rec-indian-markets-negotiation-potential-for-exporters-partners-valued-at-over-14mln-1109617937.html
The Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) is opening up the Indian market to companies from Russia, and following three exhibitions and business missions in 2023, the potential for negotiations has surpassed $14 million.
The Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) is opening up the Indian market to companies from Russia, and following three exhibitions and business missions in 2023, the potential for negotiations has surpassed $14 million, said Veronika Nikishina, General Director of the REC, during one of the Russia-India Business Forum’s plenary sessions.
Nikishina explained, "In 2023, we so far held three exhibition events in India. At the beginning of the year, we organized a stand for Russian companies at the international Dehliwood exhibition of raw materials, technologies, and equipment for furniture production and woodworking.
A month later, REC presented a collective expo at the international exhibition of technologies and infrastructure called ‘Smart City’. And just two weeks ago, we organized a business mission for Russian companies in the field of high technology within the framework of the Cooperation for Development and Growth forum. It was arranged jointly with the Roscongress Foundation and the Business Council for Cooperation with India."
According to the REC chief, a business mission for Russian companies in the field of food products and consumer goods is also planned for October 2023 in India.
"Such events lay a good foundation for further cooperation between Russian and Indian companies and will aim to strengthen the relationships between our business circles," Nikishina concluded.