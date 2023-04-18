International
Syrian Foreign Minister Arrives in Tunisia on Working Visit
Syrian Foreign Minister Arrives in Tunisia on Working Visit
Syrian FM Faisal Mekdad has arrived in Tunisia on a working visit, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Earlier, the latter mentioned the desire of Syria and Tunisia to restore relations.
Earlier, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry, commenting on the upcoming visit by Syria's top diplomat, said it was designed to show the desire of Syria and Tunisia to restore full-fledged relations.Media reported last week that the visit will take place amid the appointment of Tunisia's ambassador to Syria, Mohammed al-Mahzibi. His credentials were sent to Damascus.Earlier in April, Syrian state news agency reported, citing a joint statement of the Syrian and Tunisian authorities, that Damascus decided to reopen its embassy in Tunis and to appoint an ambassador in response to the initiative of Tunisian President Kais Saied, who announced that his country was raising the level of diplomatic representation in Syria in February.Tunisia, like many other Arab countries, severed diplomatic ties with Damascus after the start of the armed conflict in Syria in 2011.
syria
tunisia
Syrian Foreign Minister Arrives in Tunisia on Working Visit

TUNIS (Sputnik) - Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has arrived in Tunisia on a working visit, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"Nabil Ammar, minister of foreign affairs... today received Faisal Mekdad, Syria's foreign minister... who is on a working visit to our country," the ministry said on social networks.
Earlier, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry, commenting on the upcoming visit by Syria's top diplomat, said it was designed to show the desire of Syria and Tunisia to restore full-fledged relations.
Media reported last week that the visit will take place amid the appointment of Tunisia's ambassador to Syria, Mohammed al-Mahzibi. His credentials were sent to Damascus.
Earlier in April, Syrian state news agency reported, citing a joint statement of the Syrian and Tunisian authorities, that Damascus decided to reopen its embassy in Tunis and to appoint an ambassador in response to the initiative of Tunisian President Kais Saied, who announced that his country was raising the level of diplomatic representation in Syria in February.
Tunisia, like many other Arab countries, severed diplomatic ties with Damascus after the start of the armed conflict in Syria in 2011.
