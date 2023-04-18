https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/syrian-foreign-minister-arrives-in-tunisia-on-working-visit-1109607641.html

Syrian Foreign Minister Arrives in Tunisia on Working Visit

Syrian Foreign Minister Arrives in Tunisia on Working Visit

Syrian FM Faisal Mekdad has arrived in Tunisia on a working visit, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Earlier, the latter mentioned the desire of Syria and Tunisia to restore relations.

2023-04-18T00:04+0000

2023-04-18T00:04+0000

2023-04-18T00:04+0000

world

syria

tunisia

faisal mekdad

middle east

kais saied

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103756/26/1037562697_0:327:4000:2577_1920x0_80_0_0_68045db96c1a091c712fb5cd4903c593.jpg

Earlier, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry, commenting on the upcoming visit by Syria's top diplomat, said it was designed to show the desire of Syria and Tunisia to restore full-fledged relations.Media reported last week that the visit will take place amid the appointment of Tunisia's ambassador to Syria, Mohammed al-Mahzibi. His credentials were sent to Damascus.Earlier in April, Syrian state news agency reported, citing a joint statement of the Syrian and Tunisian authorities, that Damascus decided to reopen its embassy in Tunis and to appoint an ambassador in response to the initiative of Tunisian President Kais Saied, who announced that his country was raising the level of diplomatic representation in Syria in February.Tunisia, like many other Arab countries, severed diplomatic ties with Damascus after the start of the armed conflict in Syria in 2011.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/saudi-arabia-welcomes-ties-with-syria-iran-despite-cia-chiefs-visit-1109486877.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230403/baby-steps-toward-peace-what-to-expect-from-russia-iran-syria-turkiye-meeting-in-moscow-1109055538.html

syria

tunisia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east crisis, syrian fm faisal mekdad, tunisian fm nabil ammar, faisal mekdad abroad visit, faisal mekdad in tunis