https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/us-tries-to-control-energy-and-info-flow-with-nord-stream-bombing-cover-up-1109621776.html
US Tries to Control Energy and Info Flow With Nord Stream Bombing Cover-Up
US Tries to Control Energy and Info Flow With Nord Stream Bombing Cover-Up
The US and its NATO allies tried to implicate Russia in the bombing of its gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea, but now blame a group of civilian divers. Dan Lazare says Washington wants a monopoly on gas and the media.
2023-04-18T14:14+0000
2023-04-18T14:14+0000
2023-04-18T14:14+0000
nord stream sabotage
us
daniel lazare
dan lazare
nord stream
nord stream pipeline
sabotage
seymour hersh
russia
germany
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346542_0:44:839:516_1920x0_80_0_0_e291252f9a9c4c28bc6fce9ff4486ffc.jpg
Award-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh exposed Washington's guilt for the bombing that severed three out of four undersea pipelines on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 route from Russia to Germany.That has left German industry increasingly dependent on more expensive and lower quality liquified natural gas imports from the US.Dan Lazare told Sputnik that the US wanted a monopoly not just on gas sales but on information flow too."Once upon a time, countries used to battle over territory. But now, in an era of globalized capitalism, the big fights are for control over commodities, surrogates, energy and information," he noted. "Reality is a truth machine," he stated. "The truth always comes out eventually." The Nord Stream bombing was "an extraordinary act, a true stab in the back... it was an act of war by the US against a close ally, Germany, and a mainstay of NATO."NATO would fracture if the truth came out, the journalist argued. "The results will be explosive, more explosive than the original explosion," Lazare said. "NATO can't survive after an act like this. NATO is poised on the edge of a cliff and this is going to push it over. And when that happens, everything will change."Although alternative online media make it difficult for the establishment to mount a cover-up — with Hersh publishing his exposé on his blog after big newspapers refused to run it — the mainstream press is still taking the line of "don't talk about Nord Stream." "It's like a corpse at a family gathering," the author said, pointing out that Hersh's erstwhile employer the New York Times had quoted a Danish naval expert who questioned whether anyone wanted to know the culprit's identity.One diplomat said it's better not to know. And three or four four days later, The New York Times printed a similar article quoting a Danish naval expert saying, Is there any interest from the authorities to come out and say who did this?For more cutting-edge analysis, check out the latest episode of Sputnik's podcast The Critical Hour.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/seymour-hersh-nord-stream-sabotage-led-to-total-breakdown-between-white-house-intel-community-1109392166.html
russia
germany
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346542_47:0:792:559_1920x0_80_0_0_2faef3d07903372b030a20bcb4dd63a5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
us, nord stream, sabotage, bombing, russia, germany, demark, dan lazare
us, nord stream, sabotage, bombing, russia, germany, demark, dan lazare
US Tries to Control Energy and Info Flow With Nord Stream Bombing Cover-Up
The US and its NATO allies initially tried to implicate Russia in the bombing of the gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea, but have now switched the narrative to blame a group of civilian divers aboard a small yacht. Investigative journalist and author Dan Lazare. explains that Washington wants a monopoly on both gas and the media narrative.
Award-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh
exposed Washington's guilt for the bombing that severed three out of four undersea pipelines on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 route from Russia to Germany.
That has left German industry increasingly dependent on more expensive and lower quality liquified natural gas imports from the US.
Dan Lazare told Sputnik
that the US wanted a monopoly not just on gas sales but on information flow too.
"Once upon a time, countries used to battle over territory. But now, in an era of globalized capitalism, the big fights are for control over commodities, surrogates, energy and information," he noted.
"The US blew up Nord Stream because it didn't want Russia setting up a major natural gas network that it couldn't control," Lazare added. "It's now out to control information about that act of sabotage."
"Reality is a truth machine," he stated. "The truth always comes out eventually." The Nord Stream bombing was "an extraordinary act, a true stab in the back... it was an act of war by the US against a close ally, Germany, and a mainstay of NATO."
NATO would fracture if the truth came out, the journalist argued.
"The results will be explosive, more explosive than the original explosion," Lazare said. "NATO can't survive after an act like this. NATO is poised on the edge of a cliff and this is going to push it over. And when that happens, everything will change."
Although alternative online media make it difficult for the establishment to mount a cover-up — with Hersh publishing his exposé on his blog after big newspapers refused to run it — the mainstream press is still taking the line of "don't talk about Nord Stream."
"It's like a corpse at a family gathering," the author said, pointing out that Hersh's erstwhile employer the New York Times had quoted a Danish naval expert who questioned whether anyone wanted to know the culprit's identity.
One diplomat said it's better not to know. And three or four four days later, The New York Times printed a similar article quoting a Danish naval expert saying, Is there any interest from the authorities to come out and say who did this?
"US that American hegemony is starting to crack now," Lazare said. "We can really see that the process of disintegration intensifying. And this is one of those examples, the the energy monopoly, the information monopoly, they're just cracking into pieces."
For more cutting-edge analysis, check out the latest episode of Sputnik's podcast The Critical Hour.