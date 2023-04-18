https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/us-tries-to-control-energy-and-info-flow-with-nord-stream-bombing-cover-up-1109621776.html

US Tries to Control Energy and Info Flow With Nord Stream Bombing Cover-Up

The US and its NATO allies tried to implicate Russia in the bombing of its gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea, but now blame a group of civilian divers. Dan Lazare says Washington wants a monopoly on gas and the media.

Award-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh exposed Washington's guilt for the bombing that severed three out of four undersea pipelines on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 route from Russia to Germany.That has left German industry increasingly dependent on more expensive and lower quality liquified natural gas imports from the US.Dan Lazare told Sputnik that the US wanted a monopoly not just on gas sales but on information flow too."Once upon a time, countries used to battle over territory. But now, in an era of globalized capitalism, the big fights are for control over commodities, surrogates, energy and information," he noted. "Reality is a truth machine," he stated. "The truth always comes out eventually." The Nord Stream bombing was "an extraordinary act, a true stab in the back... it was an act of war by the US against a close ally, Germany, and a mainstay of NATO."NATO would fracture if the truth came out, the journalist argued. "The results will be explosive, more explosive than the original explosion," Lazare said. "NATO can't survive after an act like this. NATO is poised on the edge of a cliff and this is going to push it over. And when that happens, everything will change."Although alternative online media make it difficult for the establishment to mount a cover-up — with Hersh publishing his exposé on his blog after big newspapers refused to run it — the mainstream press is still taking the line of "don't talk about Nord Stream." "It's like a corpse at a family gathering," the author said, pointing out that Hersh's erstwhile employer the New York Times had quoted a Danish naval expert who questioned whether anyone wanted to know the culprit's identity.One diplomat said it's better not to know. And three or four four days later, The New York Times printed a similar article quoting a Danish naval expert saying, Is there any interest from the authorities to come out and say who did this?For more cutting-edge analysis, check out the latest episode of Sputnik's podcast The Critical Hour.

