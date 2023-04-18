International
WSJ Reporter Gershkovich Charged With Espionage Pleads Not Guilty
WSJ Reporter Gershkovich Charged With Espionage Pleads Not Guilty
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is accused of espionage, does not consider himself guilty and is ready to prove it in court
"He has a fighting spirit, he does not plead guilty and is ready to prove it," the lawyer said. Earlier in the day, the Moscow City Court ruled that placing Gershkovich in pretrial detention center for two months was lawful.On March 30, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had detained Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of conducting acts of espionage for the United States. The FSB said Gershkovich collected classified information regarding the activities of one of the firms of Russia's military-industrial complex.The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow ruled that the reporter be put in pre-trial detention until May 29.
WSJ Reporter Gershkovich Charged With Espionage Pleads Not Guilty

12:07 GMT 18.04.2023
A picture taken on July 24, 2021 shows journalist Evan Gershkovich
A picture taken on July 24, 2021 shows journalist Evan Gershkovich - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / DIMITAR DILKOFF
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is accused of espionage, does not consider himself guilty and is ready to prove it in court, his lawyer Tatyana Nozhkina told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"He has a fighting spirit, he does not plead guilty and is ready to prove it," the lawyer said.
Earlier in the day, the Moscow City Court ruled that placing Gershkovich in pretrial detention center for two months was lawful.
"The decision of the Lefortovsky District Court of Moscow to be left unchanged, the appeal [of Gershkovich’s defense team] - not satisfied," the judge said.
The national flags of Russia and the USA are seen on the building of the US Embassy in Novinsky Boulevard in central Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2023
Russia
Moscow in Contact With US Embassy on WSJ Reporter Gershkovich
12 April, 08:31 GMT
On March 30, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had detained Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of conducting acts of espionage for the United States. The FSB said Gershkovich collected classified information regarding the activities of one of the firms of Russia's military-industrial complex.
The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow ruled that the reporter be put in pre-trial detention until May 29.
