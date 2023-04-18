https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/wsj-reporter-gershkovich-charged-with-espionage-pleads-not-guilty-1109621323.html

WSJ Reporter Gershkovich Charged With Espionage Pleads Not Guilty

WSJ Reporter Gershkovich Charged With Espionage Pleads Not Guilty

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is accused of espionage, does not consider himself guilty and is ready to prove it in court

2023-04-18T12:07+0000

2023-04-18T12:07+0000

2023-04-18T12:07+0000

russia

us

russia

arrest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108960624_0:254:2705:1776_1920x0_80_0_0_eb75bd013165bf2e215fadf7b28212a9.jpg

"He has a fighting spirit, he does not plead guilty and is ready to prove it," the lawyer said. Earlier in the day, the Moscow City Court ruled that placing Gershkovich in pretrial detention center for two months was lawful.On March 30, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had detained Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of conducting acts of espionage for the United States. The FSB said Gershkovich collected classified information regarding the activities of one of the firms of Russia's military-industrial complex.The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow ruled that the reporter be put in pre-trial detention until May 29.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/moscow-in-contact-with-us-embassy-on-wsj-reporter-gershkovich-1109379886.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign ministry, the wall street journal journalist, evan gershkovich