https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/wsj-reporter-gershkovich-charged-with-espionage-pleads-not-guilty-1109621323.html
WSJ Reporter Gershkovich Charged With Espionage Pleads Not Guilty
WSJ Reporter Gershkovich Charged With Espionage Pleads Not Guilty
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is accused of espionage, does not consider himself guilty and is ready to prove it in court
2023-04-18T12:07+0000
2023-04-18T12:07+0000
2023-04-18T12:07+0000
russia
us
russia
arrest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108960624_0:254:2705:1776_1920x0_80_0_0_eb75bd013165bf2e215fadf7b28212a9.jpg
"He has a fighting spirit, he does not plead guilty and is ready to prove it," the lawyer said. Earlier in the day, the Moscow City Court ruled that placing Gershkovich in pretrial detention center for two months was lawful.On March 30, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had detained Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of conducting acts of espionage for the United States. The FSB said Gershkovich collected classified information regarding the activities of one of the firms of Russia's military-industrial complex.The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow ruled that the reporter be put in pre-trial detention until May 29.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/moscow-in-contact-with-us-embassy-on-wsj-reporter-gershkovich-1109379886.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108960624_0:0:2705:2029_1920x0_80_0_0_dadbdc94e8460731cd143557b9eaa3bc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian foreign ministry, the wall street journal journalist, evan gershkovich
russian foreign ministry, the wall street journal journalist, evan gershkovich
WSJ Reporter Gershkovich Charged With Espionage Pleads Not Guilty
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is accused of espionage, does not consider himself guilty and is ready to prove it in court, his lawyer Tatyana Nozhkina told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"He has a fighting spirit, he does not plead guilty and is ready to prove it," the lawyer said.
Earlier in the day, the Moscow City Court ruled that placing Gershkovich in pretrial detention center for two months was lawful.
"The decision of the Lefortovsky District Court of Moscow to be left unchanged, the appeal [of Gershkovich’s defense team] - not satisfied," the judge said.
On March 30, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had detained Gershkovich
in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of conducting acts of espionage for the United States. The FSB said Gershkovich collected classified information regarding the activities of one of the firms of Russia's military-industrial complex.
The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow ruled that the reporter be put in pre-trial detention until May 29.