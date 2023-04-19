https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/bulgaria-temporarily-bans-food-imports-from-ukraine-except-for-transit-1109659099.html

Bulgaria Temporarily Bans Food Imports From Ukraine Except for Transit

Bulgaria Temporarily Bans Food Imports From Ukraine Except for Transit

Bulgaria has temporarily banned imports of food from Ukraine, with the exception of goods in transit, caretaker Bulgarian Prime Minister Galab Donev said on Wednesday.

2023-04-19T13:10+0000

2023-04-19T13:10+0000

2023-04-19T13:10+0000

world

food imports

bulgaria

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/02/1109047617_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_1723e4cb76d92b5511b320b87b8665db.jpg

"Over the past year, Bulgaria has seen large volumes of food remain in the country, disrupting supply chains. If the trend persists or intensifies, there may be extremely serious consequences for Bulgarian business. We are forced to adopt this national measure because the European authorities are still considering an adequate measure," Donev said, as quoted by Radio Bulgaria. Donev stressed that Bulgaria remains in solidarity with Ukraine, but "the bankruptcy of Bulgarian farmers will not contribute to its cause." The politician expressed hope that the European Union would understand the positions of the countries imposing a ban on Ukrainian food imports. On Saturday, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. On Monday, Slovakia followed suit. Ukraine was granted a temporary duty-free trade arrangement with the EU last June. In March 2022, the EU additionally launched so-called green corridors to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain to the world market; however, the cheap grain from Ukraine ended up flooding EU markets instead, prompting outrage among local farmers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/bulgarian-farmers-resume-protests-over-cheap-ukrainian-grain-1109236302.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

food from ukraine, goods in transit, bulgarian prime minister galab donev