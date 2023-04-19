International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/bulgaria-temporarily-bans-food-imports-from-ukraine-except-for-transit-1109659099.html
Bulgaria Temporarily Bans Food Imports From Ukraine Except for Transit
Bulgaria Temporarily Bans Food Imports From Ukraine Except for Transit
Bulgaria has temporarily banned imports of food from Ukraine, with the exception of goods in transit, caretaker Bulgarian Prime Minister Galab Donev said on Wednesday.
2023-04-19T13:10+0000
2023-04-19T13:10+0000
world
food imports
bulgaria
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/02/1109047617_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_1723e4cb76d92b5511b320b87b8665db.jpg
"Over the past year, Bulgaria has seen large volumes of food remain in the country, disrupting supply chains. If the trend persists or intensifies, there may be extremely serious consequences for Bulgarian business. We are forced to adopt this national measure because the European authorities are still considering an adequate measure," Donev said, as quoted by Radio Bulgaria. Donev stressed that Bulgaria remains in solidarity with Ukraine, but "the bankruptcy of Bulgarian farmers will not contribute to its cause." The politician expressed hope that the European Union would understand the positions of the countries imposing a ban on Ukrainian food imports. On Saturday, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. On Monday, Slovakia followed suit. Ukraine was granted a temporary duty-free trade arrangement with the EU last June. In March 2022, the EU additionally launched so-called green corridors to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain to the world market; however, the cheap grain from Ukraine ended up flooding EU markets instead, prompting outrage among local farmers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/bulgarian-farmers-resume-protests-over-cheap-ukrainian-grain-1109236302.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/02/1109047617_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_125a5be8135c06e8d0895953fd38525c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
food from ukraine, goods in transit, bulgarian prime minister galab donev
food from ukraine, goods in transit, bulgarian prime minister galab donev

Bulgaria Temporarily Bans Food Imports From Ukraine Except for Transit

13:10 GMT 19.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / NIKOLAY DOYCHINOVFarmers drive their tractors during an action to block trucks crossing the Danube bridge, marking the border between Bulgaria and Romania in a protest against the duty-free import of grain coming from Ukraine into the EU.
Farmers drive their tractors during an action to block trucks crossing the Danube bridge, marking the border between Bulgaria and Romania in a protest against the duty-free import of grain coming from Ukraine into the EU. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bulgaria has temporarily banned imports of food from Ukraine, with the exception of goods in transit, caretaker Bulgarian Prime Minister Galab Donev said on Wednesday.
"Over the past year, Bulgaria has seen large volumes of food remain in the country, disrupting supply chains. If the trend persists or intensifies, there may be extremely serious consequences for Bulgarian business. We are forced to adopt this national measure because the European authorities are still considering an adequate measure," Donev said, as quoted by Radio Bulgaria.
Donev stressed that Bulgaria remains in solidarity with Ukraine, but "the bankruptcy of Bulgarian farmers will not contribute to its cause."
FILE - A harvester collects wheat in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2023
Economy
Bulgarian Farmers Resume Protests Over Cheap Ukrainian Grain
7 April, 10:53 GMT
The politician expressed hope that the European Union would understand the positions of the countries imposing a ban on Ukrainian food imports.
On Saturday, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. On Monday, Slovakia followed suit.
Ukraine was granted a temporary duty-free trade arrangement with the EU last June. In March 2022, the EU additionally launched so-called green corridors to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain to the world market; however, the cheap grain from Ukraine ended up flooding EU markets instead, prompting outrage among local farmers.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала