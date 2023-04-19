https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/collapsed-nyc-parking-garage-had-four-active-violations-including-for-concrete-cracks-1109664509.html

Collapsed NYC Parking Garage Had Four Active Violations, Including for Concrete Cracks

Collapsed NYC Parking Garage Had Four Active Violations, Including for Concrete Cracks

According to reports in US media, the New York City parking garage that collapsed on Tuesday had at least four open violations requiring correction.

According to reports in US media, the New York City parking garage that collapsed on Tuesday had at least four open violations requiring correction.Vilenchik acknowledged that the building had an active violation dating to 2003, as well as several active work permits on the building, including for electrical work, but offered few other details.According to US media reports, the department’s records show the parking garage, which first held parked cars in 1957, had 19 violations that had been completed or defaulted on, with four remaining open at the time of the collapse, including one violation for cracks in concrete dating to 2003.Another citation in 2009 noted that, among other violations, the garage’s southwest wide was “rotten” with “loose pieces of concrete in danger of falling.”However, other reports indicated that there were at least 64 violations going back to 1976, with an unknown number still being active.New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Tuesday that the Buildings Department would be conducting an assessment about the nature of the violations.New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell also said on Tuesday that "at this time, we have no reason to believe that this is anything other than a structural collapse. Obviously, that investigation will continue.”Local media reported on Wednesday that the remainder of the structure would be demolished.

