Cuba's Miguel Diaz-Canel Wins Second 5-Year Presidential Term
Cuban lawmakers unanimously approved the reelection of incumbent President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who will lead the executive branch of the country from 2023-2028, reported Cuban media.
The National Assembly of People's Power, the Cuban parliament, has the authority to elect the president of the republic, as well as other high-ranking officials by an absolute majority of votes.Thus, incumbent Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa has also been reelected for his position.On Tuesday, the Cuban parliament voted for the reelection of Esteban Lazo Hernandez as speaker, Ana Mari Machado as deputy speaker, and Homero Acosta Alvarez as secretary of the National Assembly of People's Power and the Council of State.Cuban lawmakers also approved a new composition of the Council of State. It was updated by more than half, as 10 out of 18 members were elected for the first time.
Cuba's Miguel Diaz-Canel Wins Second 5-Year Presidential Term

21:36 GMT 19.04.2023
Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel waves as he arrives for a session during the 28th Ibero-American Summit in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, March 25, 2023.
Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel waves as he arrives for a session during the 28th Ibero-American Summit in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, March 25, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2023
© AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Cuban lawmakers have unanimously approved the reelection of incumbent President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who will lead the executive branch of the country from 2023-2028, Cuban media reported on Wednesday.
The National Assembly of People's Power, the Cuban parliament, has the authority to elect the president of the republic, as well as other high-ranking officials by an absolute majority of votes.
Thus, incumbent Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa has also been reelected for his position.
On Tuesday, the Cuban parliament voted for the reelection of Esteban Lazo Hernandez as speaker, Ana Mari Machado as deputy speaker, and Homero Acosta Alvarez as secretary of the National Assembly of People's Power and the Council of State.
Cuban lawmakers also approved a new composition of the Council of State. It was updated by more than half, as 10 out of 18 members were elected for the first time.
