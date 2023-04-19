https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/cubas-miguel-diaz-canel-wins-second-5-year-presidential-term-1109672682.html

Cuba's Miguel Diaz-Canel Wins Second 5-Year Presidential Term

Cuba's Miguel Diaz-Canel Wins Second 5-Year Presidential Term

Cuban lawmakers unanimously approved the reelection of incumbent President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who will lead the executive branch of the country from 2023-2028, reported Cuban media.

2023-04-19T21:36+0000

2023-04-19T21:36+0000

2023-04-19T21:36+0000

americas

cuba

miguel diaz-canel bermudez

presidential election

esteban lazo

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109672523_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_86305911589756bea98784a830cbab92.jpg

The National Assembly of People's Power, the Cuban parliament, has the authority to elect the president of the republic, as well as other high-ranking officials by an absolute majority of votes.Thus, incumbent Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa has also been reelected for his position.On Tuesday, the Cuban parliament voted for the reelection of Esteban Lazo Hernandez as speaker, Ana Mari Machado as deputy speaker, and Homero Acosta Alvarez as secretary of the National Assembly of People's Power and the Council of State.Cuban lawmakers also approved a new composition of the Council of State. It was updated by more than half, as 10 out of 18 members were elected for the first time.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/russian-govt-delegation-to-visit-cuba-in-may-to-promote-economic-cooperation-1109322058.html

americas

cuba

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cuba, miguel diaz-canel, cuba presidential elections, cuban vice president salvador valdes mesa, latin america presidents