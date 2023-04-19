https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/eight-russian-tu-22m3-bombers-conduct-air-patrols-during-pacific-fleet-check-1109646947.html

Eight Russian Tu-22M3 Bombers Conduct Air Patrols During Pacific Fleet Check

Eight Russian Tu-22M3 Bombers Conduct Air Patrols During Pacific Fleet Check

Eight Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers have conducted planned patrol flights over the neutral waters of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan as part of a sudden inspection of the Pacific Fleet's combat readiness, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2023-04-19T06:32+0000

2023-04-19T06:32+0000

2023-04-19T06:32+0000

military

tu-95

tu-22

air patrols

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107553/11/1075531121_29:0:1268:697_1920x0_80_0_0_240ef012472e988b7ca0ee55987b332c.png

"As part of a sudden inspection of the combat readiness of the Pacific Fleet, part of the Aerospace Forces and support units, eight Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers performed a combat training flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Okhotsk and the northern part of the Sea of Japan," the ministry said in a statement.Earlier, the crews of two Russian strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS have conducted planned patrol flights over the neutral waters of the Bering and Okhotsk Seas as part of a sudden inspection of the Pacific Fleet's combat readiness.The Tu-22M3 is a supersonic long-range strategic bomber. It has the capability to carry a range of missiles and bombs including nuclear weapons and is often used for reconnaissance and targeting missions. The bomber has been in service since the 1970s and has undergone several upgrades over the years.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tu-22m3 bombers, air patrols, pacific fleet check