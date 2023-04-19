https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/is-sudan-experiencing-a-cia-coup-increased-taiwan-provocations-sanctions-backfire-1109641151.html

The US is increasing weapons sales and sending more troops to Taiwan as DC neocons increase provocations against Russia and China simultaneously.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow based international relations security analyst joins us to discuss Ukraine. A member of Congress is pushing to disclose the number of US troops in Ukraine. Also, leaked documents reveal that the US has been spying on the UN Secretary General.Thomas Mountain, journalist and historian, joins us to discuss Sudan. Some observers suspect that the dark hand of US imperialism is behind the unrest and military clashes in Sudan.Brian Berletic journalist and host of "The New Atlas" on Youtube, joins us to discuss Foreign policy. The US is increasing weapons sales and sending more troops to Taiwan as DC neocons increase provocations against Russia and China simultaneously. Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian studies and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss Asia. The US is increasing weapons sales and sending more troops to Taiwan as DC neocons increase provocations against Russia and China simultaneously. Also, President Macron talks of European autonomy but not French autonomy as the European ruling elite consider the "United States of Europe" as an option in the new multipolar world order.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut joins us to discuss the Middle East. Leaked files show that the UK was running secret propaganda ops in Yemen. Also, Israeli intelligence welcomes the son of the former Shah of Iran.Gary Flowers, Radio talk show host and Public Policy Analyst joins us to discuss domestic policy. The Senate GOP is poised to block Diane Feinstein's replacement on the judiciary committee. Also, some groups are trying to block former president Donald Trump from office.Margaret Kimberly, Black Agenda Report and Sr Columnist, joins us to discuss articles from the Black Agenda Report. The Black Alliance for Peace has declared a "zone of peace" in Latin America. James Counts Early, former assistant Secretary of Education and Public Services at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington DC, joins us to discuss the Global South. The US tried to effect a coup in Nicaragua in 2018. Also, Peru's coup plotting government has a 6% approval rating but is backed by the US and US sanctions are backfiring.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

