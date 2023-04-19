https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/nasa-develops-snake-robot-to-search-for-life-on-saturns-moon-1109644616.html

NASA Develops Snake Robot to Search For Life on Saturn's Moon

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is developing a snake-like robot that could speed up space exploration by adapting to different terrain, according to media reports.

science & tech

robot

saturn

nasa

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is developing a snake-like robot that could speed up space exploration by adapting to different terrain, according to media reports.The Exobiology Extant Life Surveyor (EELS), or snake-like robot, is able to glide over difficult terrain using the rotating wheels with which it is equipped. It is designed to explore the planet's surface to assess the presence of life.NASA plans to send the robot to Enceladus, Saturn's sixth-largest moon, where liquid water and the chemical elements needed in organic molecules (carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen and sulphur) have been found.

