NASA Develops Snake Robot to Search For Life on Saturn's Moon
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is developing a snake-like robot that could speed up space exploration by adapting to different terrain, according to media reports.
The Exobiology Extant Life Surveyor (EELS), or snake-like robot, is able to glide over difficult terrain using the rotating wheels with which it is equipped. It is designed to explore the planet's surface to assess the presence of life.NASA plans to send the robot to Enceladus, Saturn's sixth-largest moon, where liquid water and the chemical elements needed in organic molecules (carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen and sulphur) have been found.
Enceladus is a small moon of Saturn that is known for its geysers that shoot jets of water and other material out into space. These geysers originate from a underground ocean of liquid water that is believed to be in contact with a rocky core, making Enceladus a prime candidate for harboring life beyond Earth.
The Exobiology Extant Life Surveyor (EELS), or snake-like robot, is able to glide over difficult terrain using the rotating wheels with which it is equipped. It is designed to explore the planet's surface to assess the presence of life.
plans to send the robot to Enceladus, Saturn's sixth-largest moon, where liquid water and the chemical elements needed in organic molecules (carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen and sulphur) have been found.