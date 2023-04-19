International
Robert Kennedy, Jr. Announces Challenge to Biden in 2024 Presidential Race
Robert Kennedy, Jr. Announces Challenge to Biden in 2024 Presidential Race
Robert Kennedy, Jr. Announces Challenge to Biden in 2024 Presidential Race
Robert Kennedy, Jr. announced on Wednesday the launch of his campaign for the 2024 US presidential election, challenging US President Joe Biden for the top spot on the Democratic Party ticket.
The 69-year-old son of slain US Senator Robert F. Kennedy (D-NY) has declared his candidacy for the US presidency. He joins self-help author and activist Marianne Williamson in posing a Democratic challenge to Biden in the 2024 race.Promising to "heal the divide," Kennedy made the announcement before a crowd of several hundred at the Boston Park Plaza hotel in Massachusetts, although he lives in Los Angeles, California.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
