https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/russia-rolls-out-fish-shuttle-with-exports-bound-for-china-asia-pacific-1109654337.html

Russia Rolls Out 'Fish Shuttle' With Exports Bound for China, Asia-Pacific

Russia Rolls Out 'Fish Shuttle' With Exports Bound for China, Asia-Pacific

The Russian Export Centre (part of VEB.RF) together with Fesco Group will launch 'Fish Shuttle', a service to deliver fish products in refrigerated containers from ports in the Far East to China, as well as from Murmansk and St Petersburg to the Asia-Pacific Region (APR), the REC said.

2023-04-19T12:07+0000

2023-04-19T12:07+0000

2023-04-19T12:07+0000

russia

russian export center jsc (rec)

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/01/1095915097_0:32:2976:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_9b1d5605ba2c30a5ba3fa035d1a6e743.jpg

"Exporters who take advantage of the 'Fish Shuttle' will be able to reimburse up to 25% of the costs under the state support program for the transportation of agribusiness products. The logistics operator of the service is Dalreftrans, a subsidiary of Fesco, which transports temperature-sensitive cargo," the report stated. The service was rolled out by REC and the Dalreftrans management at the TransRussia exhibition in Moscow on April 18. The 'Fish Shuttle' route from the Far East to China and Asia Pacific will make it possible to ship fish products for export directly from warehouses and without additional transshipment in Vladivostok ports, which will cut delivery time to foreign buyers and thereby better preserve their consumer properties. The shuttle route from Murmansk and St. Petersburg will help fish companies from northwest and central Russia iron out their logistics challenges when transporting products to markets in East and Southeast Asia. "Our main goal is to give the market a reliable and clear-cut, one-stop-shop solution. The logistics product on offer is based on the regular services of the Fesco Transportation Group, which means that all operational, production and paperwork processes are tried and true. We have recently significantly increased and revamped our container fleet. Thus, there won't be any rough edges at the launch, it's more about scaling up and popularizing the service," said Andrey Grechkin, Dalreftrans CEO.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/rec-export-support-infrastructure-conference-opens-in-volgograd-1109610525.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

fesco group, fish shuttle, russian export centre