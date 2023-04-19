https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/russias-fsb-prevents-sabotage-at-energy-system-facility-in-kerch-arrests-ukrainian-agent-1109647671.html
"The Federal Security Service of Russia in the city of Kerch of the Republic of Crimea prevented the preparation of sabotage at a facility of the energy system of the peninsula. As a result of the measures taken, a citizen of Russia and Ukraine, born in 1971, who was involved in the preparation of this crime, was arrested," the FSB said in a statement. At the suspect's residence, an improvised explosive device and means of communication containing correspondence with a representative of the Ukrainian special services who coordinated his criminal activities were seized, the statement read.
Russia's FSB Prevents Sabotage at Energy System Facility in Kerch, Arrests Ukrainian Agent
06:54 GMT 19.04.2023 (Updated: 07:31 GMT 19.04.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that its officers had prevented a sabotage at an energy system facility in the city of Kerch in Crimea, adding that a Ukrainian agent with a homemade bomb was arrested.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia in the city of Kerch of the Republic of Crimea prevented the preparation of sabotage at a facility of the energy system of the peninsula. As a result of the measures taken, a citizen of Russia and Ukraine, born in 1971, who was involved in the preparation of this crime, was arrested," the FSB said in a statement.
At the suspect's
residence, an improvised explosive device and means of communication containing correspondence with a representative of the Ukrainian special services who coordinated his criminal activities were seized, the statement read.