International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/s-korean-opposition-calls-presidents-mulling-sending-arms-to-ukraine-tragedy-1109658288.html
S Korean Opposition Calls President's Mulling Sending Arms to Ukraine 'Tragedy'
S Korean Opposition Calls President's Mulling Sending Arms to Ukraine 'Tragedy'
South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party, which holds the majority of seats in the parliament, termed recent remark by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on possibly supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine "a tragedy."
2023-04-19T12:41+0000
2023-04-19T12:41+0000
military
ukraine
south korea
arms
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105627/54/1056275449_0:212:4840:2935_1920x0_80_0_0_609ef583e8352db7d32595780df87bfe.jpg
"The direct statement of President Yoon Suk-yeol ... about a possible change of the stance of non-supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine, which our government has been keeping, is shocking for our citizens, who survived the most terrible war in the 20th century and value peace above all," a representative of the Democratic Party said, adding that "that is a drastic statement that does not conform to the spirit of the constitution of a country that speaks about efforts to maintain peace in the world." According to the South Korean law on foreign trade and other legislative acts, foreign exports of arms with a non-economic aim are forbidden, the politician added, urging the government to reaffirm the principle of not delivering lethal weapons to any side in an armed conflict. Earlier in the day, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol told Reuters news agency that in the event of a situation in Ukraine that "the international community cannot condone," it would be difficult for Seoul to insist on providing only humanitarian or financial support to Kiev. Thus, the president envisaged for the first time the possibility of military assistance to Ukraine. Considering that the truth about the United States wiretapping the South Korean presidential office has not been revealed yet, the government is acting utterly shamefully, forfeiting the principle of maintaining peace and blindly and unilaterally supporting Washington, the party's representative said. Earlier in April, US media reported that the Pentagon's classified documents leaked online revealed that US intelligence services had spied on conversations at the South Korean presidential office regarding arms supplies to Ukraine in early March. On Tuesday, Yoon called the Seoul-Washington alliance strong enough to withstand a possible conflict of interests and other issues.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230202/mission-impossible-why-nato-is-failing-to-ukrainize-south-korea--japan-1106895673.html
ukraine
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105627/54/1056275449_323:0:4518:3146_1920x0_80_0_0_fa79ebb08d03f5839db48db39a589273.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
opposition democratic party, supplying lethal weapons to ukraine
opposition democratic party, supplying lethal weapons to ukraine

S Korean Opposition Calls President's Mulling Sending Arms to Ukraine 'Tragedy'

12:41 GMT 19.04.2023
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man / A man walks by a huge national flag printed on the wall in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016
A man walks by a huge national flag printed on the wall in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2023
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
SEOUL (Sputnik) - South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party, which holds the majority of seats in the parliament, termed recent remark by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on possibly supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine "a tragedy."
"The direct statement of President Yoon Suk-yeol ... about a possible change of the stance of non-supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine, which our government has been keeping, is shocking for our citizens, who survived the most terrible war in the 20th century and value peace above all," a representative of the Democratic Party said, adding that "that is a drastic statement that does not conform to the spirit of the constitution of a country that speaks about efforts to maintain peace in the world."
According to the South Korean law on foreign trade and other legislative acts, foreign exports of arms with a non-economic aim are forbidden, the politician added, urging the government to reaffirm the principle of not delivering lethal weapons to any side in an armed conflict.
Earlier in the day, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol told Reuters news agency that in the event of a situation in Ukraine that "the international community cannot condone," it would be difficult for Seoul to insist on providing only humanitarian or financial support to Kiev. Thus, the president envisaged for the first time the possibility of military assistance to Ukraine.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg prepares to answer a question from students at Keio University Tokyo - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2023
Asia
Mission Impossible? Why NATO is Failing to ‘Ukrainize’ South Korea & Japan
2 February, 04:38 GMT
Considering that the truth about the United States wiretapping the South Korean presidential office has not been revealed yet, the government is acting utterly shamefully, forfeiting the principle of maintaining peace and blindly and unilaterally supporting Washington, the party's representative said.
Earlier in April, US media reported that the Pentagon's classified documents leaked online revealed that US intelligence services had spied on conversations at the South Korean presidential office regarding arms supplies to Ukraine in early March.
On Tuesday, Yoon called the Seoul-Washington alliance strong enough to withstand a possible conflict of interests and other issues.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала