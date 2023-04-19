https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/saudi-officials-meet-with-assad-florida-abortion-ban-ralph-yarl-case-1109636697.html

Southwest Airlines asks the FAA to ground all flights as technical issues continue to plague the airline industry.

Journalist, writer, and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure Kevin Gosztola joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Elon Musk's revelation that direct messages on Twitter were made available to intelligence services, Twitter's ongoing labeling of state-supported media, the the racial undertones surrounding the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, calls to provide the manifesto written by the Nashville shooter as the FBI refuses to release the document, the appointment of a controversial judge to the highest judicial body in New York, and Loyola University walking back its crack down on student journalism.Educator and community organizer in northwest Florida Sarah Brummet discusses the six-week abortion ban recently signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a bill passed by Florida’s legislature removing the requirement of a unanimous jury vote in death penalty cases, the accusation that DeSantis is driving a book banning program in the state, and whether the Disney/DeSantis feud is over politics or profit.Former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras discusses FBI attempts to bring war crimes charges against Syrian government officials, the visit by Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister to Damascus, how the Turkish elections are shaping up as Erdogan slips behind in polls, the arrest of two Chinese-Americans on accusations of working on behalf of the Chinese government, the US treasury secretary admitting that sanctions may undermine dollar hegemony, and a record number of Americans holding negative views about the economy.The Misfits also discuss the consequences of war with Taiwan, a twist in the case of Menendez brothers murder trial, updates on the Dominion-Fox defamation case, and the health benefits of ice cream.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

