Seoul Predicted to Announce Supply of Lethal Weapons to Ukraine Following US Pressure

According to the expert, the stated reasons for the policy shift, including 'war crimes' and 'unacceptable situations', are being viewed as mere excuses to justify it. If Russia wants to prevent this change, they need to stop Ukrainian provocations, like falsely attributing their own murders to the actions of Russian military.

According to Byong Hwan, South Korean policy on arms supplies to Ukraine has de facto changed and we will see Korean weapons shipped to Ukraine after Yoon Suk-yeol upcoming visit to the US. His comments come as the discussion about the possible approval of supplies of lethal weapons to Ukraine "if there is a situation the international community cannot condone," has flared up again in the media against the backdrop of statements by the South Korean president. Byong Hwan noted that if Russia wants to prevent this change, it needs ed to stop Ukrainian provocations, like falsely attributing their own murders to the actions of Russian military. Byong Hwan noted that the accusations of "war crimes" and "bombardments of civilian infractructure" made by the Ukrainian regime against Russia are serving as an excuse for Seoul to change its policy, and then explain this sudden shift to the domestic audience. In reality, however, the decision to send weapons to Kiev is a result of the constant US pressure on South Korean authorities - since Washington wants them to join the US camp on the issue, the expert said.

