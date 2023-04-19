https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/shoigu-inspects-strategic-missile-forces-regiment-in-russias-kaluga-region-1109656983.html

Shoigu Inspects Strategic Missile Forces Regiment in Russia's Kaluga Region

The Russian Strategic Missile Forces are responsible for maintaining and operating the country's intercontinental ballistic missiles, which are a major component of its nuclear deterrent strategy.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has made an inspection of combat duty in the Vladimirskoye missile force of the Strategic Missile Forces in the Kaluga region. The ministry said that Shoigu checked the organization of combat duty of the strategic complex with intercontinental ballistic missiles. Shoigu also checked the progress of the state defense order at the defense enterprise in Kaluga region, which produces electronic weaponry and has set objectives to increase the production of electronic warfare equipment, which has proven a success during the special military operation in Ukraine.Russia's Defense Ministry added that the Kaluga region enterprise will soon sign new contracts with the ministry, which will help to increase the production of electronic warfare equipment.The Minister was shown the combat capabilities of the silo launcher and the work of the remotely controlled combat module of the new generation protection system, which is capable of reliably ensuring the security of protected facilities.

