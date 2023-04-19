https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/shoigu-inspects-strategic-missile-forces-regiment-in-russias-kaluga-region-1109656983.html
Shoigu Inspects Strategic Missile Forces Regiment in Russia's Kaluga Region
Shoigu Inspects Strategic Missile Forces Regiment in Russia's Kaluga Region
The Russian Strategic Missile Forces are responsible for maintaining and operating the country's intercontinental ballistic missiles, which are a major component of its nuclear deterrent strategy.
2023-04-19T17:20+0000
2023-04-19T17:20+0000
2023-04-19T17:20+0000
military
russia
sergei shoigu
russian strategic missile forces (smf)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101031842_0:56:2957:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_ccb1e5189f0c3c47c6b90e0ee8b96c7b.jpg
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has made an inspection of combat duty in the Vladimirskoye missile force of the Strategic Missile Forces in the Kaluga region. The ministry said that Shoigu checked the organization of combat duty of the strategic complex with intercontinental ballistic missiles. Shoigu also checked the progress of the state defense order at the defense enterprise in Kaluga region, which produces electronic weaponry and has set objectives to increase the production of electronic warfare equipment, which has proven a success during the special military operation in Ukraine.Russia's Defense Ministry added that the Kaluga region enterprise will soon sign new contracts with the ministry, which will help to increase the production of electronic warfare equipment.The Minister was shown the combat capabilities of the silo launcher and the work of the remotely controlled combat module of the new generation protection system, which is capable of reliably ensuring the security of protected facilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/shoigu-check-of-pacific-fleet-aimed-at-boosting-russian-ability-to-repel-ocean-attack-1109501435.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101031842_228:0:2957:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5994955f45ee98716883ae7d77ebc41b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian strategic missile forces, russian defense minister sergei shoigu
russian strategic missile forces, russian defense minister sergei shoigu
Shoigu Inspects Strategic Missile Forces Regiment in Russia's Kaluga Region
The Russian Strategic Missile Forces are responsible for maintaining and operating the country's intercontinental ballistic missiles, which are a major component of its nuclear deterrent strategy.
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has made an inspection of combat duty in the Vladimirskoye missile force of the Strategic Missile Forces in the Kaluga region.
"Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergey Shoigu, inspected the combat duty of one of the regiments of the Strategic Missile Forces in the Kaluga region," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The ministry said that Shoigu
checked the organization of combat duty of the strategic complex with intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Shoigu also checked the progress of the state defense order at the defense enterprise in Kaluga region, which produces electronic weaponry and has set objectives to increase the production of electronic warfare equipment, which has proven a success during the special military operation in Ukraine.
Russia's Defense Ministry added that the Kaluga region enterprise will soon sign new contracts with the ministry, which will help to increase the production of electronic warfare equipment.
The Minister was shown the combat capabilities of the silo launcher and the work of the remotely controlled combat module of the new generation protection system, which is capable of reliably ensuring the security of protected facilities.