US Supreme Court Delays Ruling for Key Abortion Pill Mifepristone Until Friday

The US Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it would be extend its previous order temporarily halting restrictions on the abortion pill mifepristone... 19.04.2023, Sputnik International

Last week, the high court issued an order temporarily halting a lower court's blockage of mifepristone access until it can decide whether or not to take up the case. Associate Justice Samuel Alito's order was set to expire at midnight on Wednesday, but the court has extended that by 48 hours until the end of Friday night.Alito's order blocked a ruling by Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a district judge of the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued days earlier that voided the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of mifepristone. The drug is one half of an abortion drug that, when combined with misoprostol, forms a pregnancy-ending treatment used in 54% of all abortions in the United States.The plaintiffs in the case argued that the substance was approved in 2000 under former US President Bill Clinton in a fast-track procedure that is only permissible for substances that counteract disease, not for abortion procedures, making the approval illegal. However, it has since approved a generic version of the drug as well, in 2019.The maker of that generic drug, GenBioPro, also filed a lawsuit against the FDA in a Maryland court on Wednesday, seeking to prohibit the agency from taking action that would restrict access to the drug.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

