Biden Administration Charges Uhuru; Trump Dominates GOP; Sudan Fighting Continues

The Biden Department of Justice has charged several members of the African People's Socialist Party with colluding with Russian entities to sow discord and interfere with elections.

2023-04-20T04:01+0000

2023-04-20T04:01+0000

2023-04-20T09:25+0000

Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, researcher joins us to discuss DOJ charges against the Uhuru movement. Also, fighting continues in Sudan.Mark Sleboda, Moscow based international relations security analyst joins us to discuss Ukraine. Kiev is demanding bribes for grain, G7 ministers vow more Russia sanctions, and China and Russia circle the wagons.K. J. Noh, Peace Activist, Writer, Teacher joins us to discuss China. China opposes the toxic G7 communique, the US makes more nonsense charges, and China offers to mediate between Israel and Palestine.Dan Lazare, Investigative Journalist, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The US needs a new foreign policy. Also, the Assange arrest is a propaganda exercise.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Kuwaiti government is in turmoil, Lebanon postpones elections, and Israel attacks a Jenin campDanny Shaw, professor of Latin American studies, author, and activist joins us to discuss Haiti and US imperialism. AOC leads a military recruitment exercise and Haiti faces US made hunger.Melik Abdul, co host of Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss Trump and Elon Musk. Trump leads the GOP and Elon Musk crushes a BBC reporter.Linwood Tauheed, Associate professor of Economics, University of Missouri-Kansas City joins us to discuss the economy. Gold prices rise as investors wait for the Fed's next move. Also, the US credit crunch has started and Brics nations have more economic might than the G7.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

