https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/eu-reportedly-believes-bloc-done-with-new-sanctions-against-russia-1109681101.html

EU Reportedly Believes Bloc 'Done' With New Sanctions Against Russia

EU Reportedly Believes Bloc 'Done' With New Sanctions Against Russia

The EU believes that it is "done" with new sanctions against Russia because if there are even more of them, there will be more exceptions to them than restrictions, British daily newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a senior EU official.

2023-04-20T06:30+0000

2023-04-20T06:30+0000

2023-04-20T06:30+0000

russia

sanctions

eu sanctions

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107750/22/1077502211_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_44924eed4a22b1167789337f197c5ba4.jpg

Many officials admit that the sectors of the Russian economy not affected by sanctions are vital for a number of EU countries, so measures against them will be vetoed, the newspaper added. According to officials working on the preparation of the next package of sanctions, new EU measures against Moscow are likely to be limited to expanding the list of persons and measures to tighten existing sanctions, "by closing loopholes."After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the West, including the EU, rolled out a massive sanctions campaign against Moscow. To date, the bloc has already adopted 10 sanctions packages.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/cost-of-sanctions-foreign-firms-suffer-2-bln-losses-after-leaving-russia-1109269563.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new sanctions against russia, sanctions against russia