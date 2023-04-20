International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/kremlin-nuclear-arsenals-of-france-uk-de-facto-under-control-of-us-1109689918.html
Kremlin: Nuclear Arsenals of France, UK De Facto Under Control of US
Kremlin: Nuclear Arsenals of France, UK De Facto Under Control of US
The nuclear arsenals of France and the United Kingdom are de facto under the control of the United States, and in this regard, the reduction of nuclear potential of Russia and the United States should be discussed taking this factor into account, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2023-04-20T10:01+0000
2023-04-20T10:01+0000
world
france
russia
nuclear arsenal
uk
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107632/04/1076320420_0:0:1000:563_1920x0_80_0_0_e0c231f384447657c3a45f69dcf8e7a6.jpg
"From our point of view, of course, the nuclear arsenals of both France and the United Kingdom are de facto under the control of the United States, therefore, if we talk with the US, then talking without taking into account these two arsenals is absolutely meaningless," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Legendre's statement.On Wednesday, French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said that Paris could join possible negotiations on strategic arms control only if Russia and the US significantly reduce their nuclear arsenals to the level of the French ones. Kiev's statement alleging that it was not Russian President Vladimir Putin who visited the special military operation zone earlier this week, but his double, is very strange, Dmitry Peskov said.Peskov said that the Kremlin has no assessments of the prospects of Ukraine joining NATO in connection with Stoltenberg's visit to Kiev and added that preventing Ukraine's accession to NATO remains one of the goals of the special operation.Putin visited the zone of the special military operation on Monday. He listened to the reports of the military leaders on the situation in the Kherson, Zaporozhye and Lugansk directions, as well as congratulated the military personnel on Easter.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/putin-visited-staff-of-dnepr-grouping-of-troops-in-kherson-region-kremlin-1109610952.html
france
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107632/04/1076320420_0:0:1000:751_1920x0_80_0_0_dc223738532b1e33a2a939a885e79548.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nuclear arsenals of france, nuclear arsenals of the united kingdom, nuclear potential
nuclear arsenals of france, nuclear arsenals of the united kingdom, nuclear potential

Kremlin: Nuclear Arsenals of France, UK De Facto Under Control of US

10:01 GMT 20.04.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Defence Images / HMS Ambush HMS Ambush
HMS Ambush - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Defence Images / HMS Ambush
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The nuclear arsenals of France and the United Kingdom are de facto under the control of the United States, and in this regard, the reduction of nuclear potential of Russia and the United States should be discussed taking this factor into account, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"From our point of view, of course, the nuclear arsenals of both France and the United Kingdom are de facto under the control of the United States, therefore, if we talk with the US, then talking without taking into account these two arsenals is absolutely meaningless," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Legendre's statement.
On Wednesday, French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said that Paris could join possible negotiations on strategic arms control only if Russia and the US significantly reduce their nuclear arsenals to the level of the French ones.
Kiev's statement alleging that it was not Russian President Vladimir Putin who visited the special military operation zone earlier this week, but his double, is very strange, Dmitry Peskov said.
"[I would] call it very strange," Peskov told reporters when asked how he would call the statement.
Peskov said that the Kremlin has no assessments of the prospects of Ukraine joining NATO in connection with Stoltenberg's visit to Kiev and added that preventing Ukraine's accession to NATO remains one of the goals of the special operation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in the Kherson Region to visit troops taking part in the special military operation on 18 April 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Putin Travels to Kherson Region to Meet Russian Troops, Pays First Visit to Lugansk - Video
18 April, 04:34 GMT
Putin visited the zone of the special military operation on Monday. He listened to the reports of the military leaders on the situation in the Kherson, Zaporozhye and Lugansk directions, as well as congratulated the military personnel on Easter.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала