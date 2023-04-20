https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/kremlin-nuclear-arsenals-of-france-uk-de-facto-under-control-of-us-1109689918.html

Kremlin: Nuclear Arsenals of France, UK De Facto Under Control of US

The nuclear arsenals of France and the United Kingdom are de facto under the control of the United States, and in this regard, the reduction of nuclear potential of Russia and the United States should be discussed taking this factor into account, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"From our point of view, of course, the nuclear arsenals of both France and the United Kingdom are de facto under the control of the United States, therefore, if we talk with the US, then talking without taking into account these two arsenals is absolutely meaningless," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Legendre's statement.On Wednesday, French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said that Paris could join possible negotiations on strategic arms control only if Russia and the US significantly reduce their nuclear arsenals to the level of the French ones. Kiev's statement alleging that it was not Russian President Vladimir Putin who visited the special military operation zone earlier this week, but his double, is very strange, Dmitry Peskov said.Peskov said that the Kremlin has no assessments of the prospects of Ukraine joining NATO in connection with Stoltenberg's visit to Kiev and added that preventing Ukraine's accession to NATO remains one of the goals of the special operation.Putin visited the zone of the special military operation on Monday. He listened to the reports of the military leaders on the situation in the Kherson, Zaporozhye and Lugansk directions, as well as congratulated the military personnel on Easter.

