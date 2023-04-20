Musk Calls for Lawsuit Against Microsoft for Illegally Using Twitter Data for AI Training

International
US entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Wednesday that Microsoft corporation illegally trained its artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm with Twitter user data, which calls for legal action.
"They [Microsoft] trained [AI] illegally using Twitter data. Lawsuit time," Musk tweeted. In January, Microsoft announced plans to integrate AI, voice based ChatGPT in particular, into its services such as Word and Excel. Microsoft also announced a multibillion dollar investment in ChatGPT's creator, the OpenAI company. OpenAI’s ChatGPT language model, launched in late November 2022, has been met with mixed reactions due to its ability to mimic human conversations and generate unique texts based on users’ prompts. Some have praised the model for its professional applications, such as for developing code, while others have criticized its potential for abuse, such as students using the model to write essays.
08:39 GMT 20.04.2023
Leading Japanese Universities Against Use of ChatGPT, AI in Students' Papers, Reports Say
10 April, 08:52 GMT
OpenAI’s ChatGPT language model, launched in late November 2022, has been met with mixed reactions due to its ability to mimic human conversations and generate unique texts based on users’ prompts. Some have praised the model for its professional applications, such as for developing code, while others have criticized its potential for abuse, such as students using the model to write essays.
