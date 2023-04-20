https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/netherlands-denmark-to-send-14-leopard-tanks-to-ukraine-in-2024-1109691462.html

Netherlands, Denmark to Send 14 Leopard Tanks to Ukraine in 2024

Netherlands, Denmark to Send 14 Leopard Tanks to Ukraine in 2024

A total of 14 Leopard 2 tanks purchased by the Netherlands together with Denmark will be delivered to Ukraine in 2024, the Dutch Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2023-04-20T10:25+0000

2023-04-20T10:25+0000

2023-04-20T10:25+0000

military

ukraine

leopard 2

netherlands

denmark

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0e/1109499390_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d412080412c690ed2601661e795802d1.jpg

"Together with Denmark, the Netherlands is to purchase 14 Leopard 2 A4 tanks for Ukraine. These main battle tanks will be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible, after first undergoing an overhaul. Delivery of the tanks is expected to take place in 2024," the ministry said in a statement.Western countries have supplied Ukraine with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine nearly a year ago. Earlier in April, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance had provided 65 billion euros ($70 billion) in military aid to Kiev since February 2022. Russia has repeatedly warned countries giving weapons to Ukraine that it sees military shipments as legitimate targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO allies' arming and training Ukrainians are tantamount to a direct involvement in the conflict

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230327/ukraine-receives-18-german-leopard-2-tanks-report-1108836282.html

ukraine

netherlands

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

leopard 2 tanks, delivered to ukraine, tanks purchased by the netherlands