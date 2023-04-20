International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/poland-suggesting-that-eu-ban-imports-of-fruits-eggs-other-ukrainian-food---reports-1109691698.html
Poland Suggesting That EU Ban Imports of Fruits, Eggs, Other Ukrainian Food - Reports
Poland Suggesting That EU Ban Imports of Fruits, Eggs, Other Ukrainian Food - Reports
Poland has suggested that the European Union ban the imports of more Ukrainian food products apart from wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower amid the influx of cheap Ukrainian grain that has caused farmers' discontent, media reported on Thursday, citing sources in Brussels.
2023-04-20T10:30+0000
2023-04-20T10:30+0000
world
european union (eu)
poland
ukraine
food
grain
food
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/14/1105631460_0:158:3358:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7b711b819045eec1a5e92c78adc9284a.jpg
Warsaw is planning to include soft fruits, eggs, poultry, sugar and honey from Ukraine to the imports ban list, the Polish broadcaster reported. The report said that other EU member states had theirs own requests related to the imports ban: for instance Bulgaria planned to list flour and sunflower oil as restricted products, and Hungary poultry, honey and flour. A meeting of EU agriculture and fisheries ministers will take place next Tuesday in Luxembourg to discuss, among other things, the food imports issue, and if there is no quick agreement, the bloc may later hold the negotiations at a higher political level, the report also said. On Wednesday, Romanian, Polish, Hungarian, Slovakian and Bulgarian agriculture ministers together with EU commissioners held online talks on the issue of imported Ukrainian food products and called for the expansion of the list of goods whose imports would be suspended as well as the extension of the restriction period. This past Saturday, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. Slovakia followed suit on Monday, while Bulgaria on Wednesday announced a temporary ban on food imports from Ukraine, except for goods in transit. Ukraine was granted a temporary duty-free trade arrangement with the EU last June. In March 2022, the EU additionally launched so-called green corridors to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain to the world market; however, the cheap grain from Ukraine ended up flooding EU markets instead, prompting outrage among local farmers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/food-bans-and-possible-grain-deal-suspension-to-curb-ukraines-profits-1109662415.html
poland
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/14/1105631460_380:0:3109:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_34fb105a6c8a3da3bb6a9e31131a737a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
european union ban the imports, ukrainian food products, ukrainian grain
european union ban the imports, ukrainian food products, ukrainian grain

Poland Suggesting That EU Ban Imports of Fruits, Eggs, Other Ukrainian Food - Reports

10:30 GMT 20.04.2023
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyA dump track unloads grain in a granary in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, Aug. 9, 2022.
A dump track unloads grain in a granary in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, Aug. 9, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2023
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland has suggested that the European Union ban the imports of more Ukrainian food products apart from wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower amid the influx of cheap Ukrainian grain that has caused farmers' discontent, media reported on Thursday, citing sources in Brussels.
Warsaw is planning to include soft fruits, eggs, poultry, sugar and honey from Ukraine to the imports ban list, the Polish broadcaster reported.
The report said that other EU member states had theirs own requests related to the imports ban: for instance Bulgaria planned to list flour and sunflower oil as restricted products, and Hungary poultry, honey and flour.
A meeting of EU agriculture and fisheries ministers will take place next Tuesday in Luxembourg to discuss, among other things, the food imports issue, and if there is no quick agreement, the bloc may later hold the negotiations at a higher political level, the report also said.
On Wednesday, Romanian, Polish, Hungarian, Slovakian and Bulgarian agriculture ministers together with EU commissioners held online talks on the issue of imported Ukrainian food products and called for the expansion of the list of goods whose imports would be suspended as well as the extension of the restriction period.
Wheat harvest in Russia's Kaliningrad Region - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2023
Analysis
Food Bans and Possible Grain Deal Suspension to Curb Ukraine's Profits
Yesterday, 14:48 GMT
This past Saturday, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. Slovakia followed suit on Monday, while Bulgaria on Wednesday announced a temporary ban on food imports from Ukraine, except for goods in transit.
Ukraine was granted a temporary duty-free trade arrangement with the EU last June. In March 2022, the EU additionally launched so-called green corridors to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain to the world market; however, the cheap grain from Ukraine ended up flooding EU markets instead, prompting outrage among local farmers.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала